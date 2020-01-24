18 Original Series Coming to Quibi (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
quibi-spielberg-dern-chance
WE Day California Celebrates 16,000 Youth Leading Lasting Change in America
Punk’d


The previously announced reboot of Punk’d has tapped Chance the Rapper as host of the short-form prank show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chance will take over the director’s chair made famous by original series host Ashton Kutcher. The show hails from MTV Studios.

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Laura Dern
Just One Drink

Laura Dern is set to star in this Nick Hornby (About a Boy, High Fidelity) penned show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dern will portray a bartender in vignettes where customers seek her advice in their various states of disarray.

legeneds of the hidden temple
Legends of the Hidden Temple

According to Deadline, Quibi is re-imagining the ’90s Nickelodeon game show with all of its classic elements, but geared towards adults. Get ready for the return of Olmec, the infamous temple run and much more.

quibi gallery survive sophie turner
Survive

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins are set to star in this thriller, which follows two plane crash survivors as they attempt to find their way back to civilization after they’re left stranded on the side of a mountain.

Rocketman New York Premiere - Darren Criss
Royalties

Darren Criss will star in this musical drama following songwriters Sara and Pierce as they create new tunes for pop stars.

Steven Spielberg attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala
After Dark

Steven Spielberg is working on this project, a collection of scary stories only available to view when the sun has gone down.

Liam Hemsworth attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show
Untitled Action Thriller

Liam Hemsworth is slated to lead an action thriller as Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man who becomes caught up in a deadly game in order to help set up his pregnant wife for when he’s gone.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures'
Elba vs. Block

Idris Elba and rally driver Ken Block will face off in various car races and stunts in this fun docuseries.

Jennifer Lopez attends a special screening of Hustlers
Thanks a Million

Back in March of 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jennifer Lopez was working on this series for Quibi. The concept involves Lopez and other participants giving $100,000 to someone influential in their early lives with the expectation that the recipient will then pass on $50,000 to someone similar in their own lives and so on.

Chrissy Teigen attends the LA premiere of Netflix's 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie'
Chrissy’s Court

Chrissy Teigen is set to preside over small claims cases in this title, which will see her own mother serve as the bailiff to her judge role.

Dwayne Johnson at Disney Studios Showcase Presentation At D23 Expo
Last Resort

A comedy, this series from producers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Paul Feig follows a Polynesian family-run resort.

quibi gallery flipped forte olson
Flipped

This comedy — which includes stars such as Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson — will follow a slacker couple who are self-proclaimed home renovation experts ready for celebrity designer status.

92nd Street Y Presents:
The Fugitive

Kiefer Sutherland has landed the lead role in Quibi’s new take on the classic Harrison Ford film with the same name, according to Deadline. Sutherland will be joined by Boyd Holbrook, who has also been cast in the project.

Lena Waithe attends the premiere of Disney's The Lion King in 2019
You Ain’t Got These

This series is being described as an unscripted program following sneaker culture from writer Lena Waithe.

quibi gallery dont look deeper cheadle mortimer
Don’t Look Deeper

Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer are just a couple of the stars that have been cast in this series, which follows the story of a teenage girl who puts certain events in motion without knowing how and will question if she’s even human.

quibi gallery freerayshawn stephan james laurence fishburne
#Freerayshawn

In this show starring Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne, a young black Iraq War veteran finds himself in a standoff with the New Orleans SWAT team, but can he earn the trust of a sympathetic officer?

Beauty

Tyra Banks will serve as the face of this docuseries, which tackles societal beauty standards.

Disney+ Showcase Presentation At D23 Expo Friday, August 23
Dummy

Anna Kendrick leads this quirky comedy that follows an aspiring writer and her boyfriend’s sex doll.

Wolves & Villagers

This horror series from producer Jason Blum is set to star Naomi Watts.

Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers attend as the premiere of Documentary Now
Mapleworth Murders

This comedic series hails from SNL‘s Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers and will see Paula Pell play a murder mystery writer who explores different cases each episode.

Stephen Curry attends the 2017 ESPYS
Benedict Men

This show follows basketball players at one of the country’s premiere athletic high schools as they go through the trials and tribulations life throws their way. Steph Curry serves as an executive producer on the project.

The streaming race is ever-growing with new platforms getting ready to launch all the time, and Quibi is one among them.

But unlike platforms such as Netflix or Hulu, Quibi’s content is being centered on the idea that episodes are brief snippets — not full-length formats. A slew of titles have been unveiled and are heading to the service, which will launch in April of 2020.

Apart from various reboots, remakes and revivals — including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Punk’d and Singled Out — Quibi has originals with big-name talent attached. Click through the gallery above for a peek at some of the shows that already have some major stars involved, and stay tuned for more announcements as we update the lineup.

