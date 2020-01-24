18 Original Series Coming to Quibi (PHOTOS)

This show follows basketball players at one of the country’s premiere athletic high schools as they go through the trials and tribulations life throws their way. Steph Curry serves as an executive producer on the project.

This comedic series hails from SNL‘s Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers and will see Paula Pell play a murder mystery writer who explores different cases each episode.

In this show starring Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne, a young black Iraq War veteran finds himself in a standoff with the New Orleans SWAT team, but can he earn the trust of a sympathetic officer?

Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer are just a couple of the stars that have been cast in this series, which follows the story of a teenage girl who puts certain events in motion without knowing how and will question if she’s even human.

This series is being described as an unscripted program following sneaker culture from writer Lena Waithe.

Kiefer Sutherland has landed the lead role in Quibi’s new take on the classic Harrison Ford film with the same name, according to Deadline . Sutherland will be joined by Boyd Holbrook, who has also been cast in the project.

This comedy — which includes stars such as Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson — will follow a slacker couple who are self-proclaimed home renovation experts ready for celebrity designer status.

Chrissy Teigen is set to preside over small claims cases in this title, which will see her own mother serve as the bailiff to her judge role.

Back in March of 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jennifer Lopez was working on this series for Quibi. The concept involves Lopez and other participants giving $100,000 to someone influential in their early lives with the expectation that the recipient will then pass on $50,000 to someone similar in their own lives and so on.

Idris Elba and rally driver Ken Block will face off in various car races and stunts in this fun docuseries.

Liam Hemsworth is slated to lead an action thriller as Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man who becomes caught up in a deadly game in order to help set up his pregnant wife for when he’s gone.

Steven Spielberg is working on this project, a collection of scary stories only available to view when the sun has gone down.

Darren Criss will star in this musical drama following songwriters Sara and Pierce as they create new tunes for pop stars.

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins are set to star in this thriller, which follows two plane crash survivors as they attempt to find their way back to civilization after they’re left stranded on the side of a mountain.

According to Deadline , Quibi is re-imagining the ’90s Nickelodeon game show with all of its classic elements, but geared towards adults. Get ready for the return of Olmec, the infamous temple run and much more.

Laura Dern is set to star in this Nick Hornby (About a Boy, High Fidelity) penned show. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Dern will portray a bartender in vignettes where customers seek her advice in their various states of disarray.

The previously announced reboot of Punk’d has tapped Chance the Rapper as host of the short-form prank show. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Chance will take over the director’s chair made famous by original series host Ashton Kutcher. The show hails from MTV Studios.

The streaming race is ever-growing with new platforms getting ready to launch all the time, and Quibi is one among them.

But unlike platforms such as Netflix or Hulu, Quibi’s content is being centered on the idea that episodes are brief snippets — not full-length formats. A slew of titles have been unveiled and are heading to the service, which will launch in April of 2020.

Apart from various reboots, remakes and revivals — including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Punk'd and Singled Out — Quibi has originals with big-name talent attached.