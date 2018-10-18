‘Outlander’: Jamie & Claire Settle Into Their North Carolina Life in New Portraits (PHOTOS)
The Droughtlander is almost over.
Season 4 of Outlander premieres November 4 with Claire and Jamie settling into their new life in North Carolina. After three tumultuous seasons, the soulmates deserve it.
They’ve endured time traveling, war, shipwrecks, kidnappings, and near-death experiences, and now the Highland warrior and Bostonian doctor create a homestead in colonial America.
To help satiate fans, Starz released a new batch of beautiful portraits which even include a new character who will surely win over everyone’s heart — Rollo, the wolf-dog!
Click through the gallery above to see the images.
Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 4, 8/7c, Starz
