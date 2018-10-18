‘Outlander’: Jamie & Claire Settle Into Their North Carolina Life in New Portraits (PHOTOS)

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter-1
Starz

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser.

42816072_247485182600861_5523388452688768349_n
Starz

Together again at last.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter(4)
Starz

Jamie sports a new fur scarf.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter copy
Starz

Young Ian (John Bell) with his dog, Rollo.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter(3)
Starz

Claire in her new Americana-inspired costume.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter(1)
Starz

Looking ahead to what the future holds.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter(1) copy
Starz

Claire continues her work as a healer.

Screenshot_2018-10-18 Outlander ( Outlander_STARZ) Twitter(2)
Starz

A united front despite living in a new land.

The Droughtlander is almost over.

Season 4 of Outlander premieres November 4 with Claire and Jamie settling into their new life in North Carolina. After three tumultuous seasons, the soulmates deserve it.

They’ve endured time traveling, war, shipwrecks, kidnappings, and near-death experiences, and now the Highland warrior and Bostonian doctor create a homestead in colonial America.

To help satiate fans, Starz released a new batch of beautiful portraits which even include a new character who will surely win over everyone’s heart — Rollo, the wolf-dog!

Outlander, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 4, 8/7c, Starz

