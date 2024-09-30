‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson & Squad (Including New Detective!) Work First Season 26 Case in Premiere Photos

'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Special Collector’s Edition

There may be at least one major change coming to the Law & Order: SVU squad in its 26th season, but it looks to be business as usual for the unit in the October 3 premiere.

NBC has released photos from the episode, “Fractured,” offering a look at the entire squad—Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), A.D.A Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), Det. Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano), Det. Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane), Captain Renee Curry (recurring guest star Aime Donna Kelly), and the newest member, Det. Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez)—working the premiere case. In the episode, the unit investigates a brutal home invasion and attack on a group of law students. Benson hopes for a break in the case when a hidden camera is discovered inside the apartment. Carisi’s best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie.

Kane was upped to series regular between seasons, while Martinez was cast as a new detective on the squad. Benson started building up her unit last season, and Curry—though the same rank—was part of that. We also know Kelli Giddish is returning as Amanda Rollins in multiple episodes this season (starting on October 24), now a sergeant working for the NYPD’s Intelligence Unit.

“Rollins loves her new job,” Giddish told TV Insider. “She says it’s like getting to eavesdrop on the whole world. And I feel like she’s really happy, and it’s fun to play that version of Rollins.”

Check out the photos below, then let us know what you’re hoping to see this season and with the new detective in the comments section.

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 9/8c, NBC

Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Season 26 squad: Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr., and Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

We don’t have to see the results to know Benson’s still got it

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Curry — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

How’d Curry do?

Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Squad trip to the shooting range?

Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Curry, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

It looks like Benson and Curry are in a hospital, talking to a victim

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Benson talks to two of her detectives

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Carisi joins the squad to go over the case

Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Fin and Bruno talk to a man playing chess in the park (Dominic Marcus). What does he know about the case?

Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco, Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Velasco has been the newest member of the squad before — perhaps he’s offering Silva some advice?

Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

With all those phones out recording, Fin and Bruno are likely bringing this guy (Ari Dalbert) in as a suspect

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

