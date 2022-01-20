6 ‘One Chicago’ Relationships We’ll Be Thinking About During the Olympics Break

The relationships of One Chicago have us hooked as much as the heart-stopping surgeries, rescues and investigations these first responders face every episode, so is it any wonder that at least one of the surprising moments heading into a month-long break for the Olympics was a kiss?

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. all aired their last episodes before NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics (February 4-20) takes over the network’s primetime lineup on January 19. For the doctors, there are at least two romances on the horizon… if the pairings can take the necessary steps forward. Two of Firehouse 51’s lieutenants finally seem to be on the path to a (spring?) wedding this season, while one of its paramedics may be starting a new romance. And for Intelligence, will bliss last for newlyweds, and will exes remain in limbo?

Scroll down as we take a look at the six relationships across the One Chicago universe that will be on our minds for the next month.

Chicago Med, Returns, Wednesday, February 23, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Returns, Wednesday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Returns, Wednesday, February 23, 10/9c, NBC