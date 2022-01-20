6 ‘One Chicago’ Relationships We’ll Be Thinking About During the Olympics Break

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo in Fire, Sarah Rafferty, Dominic Rains in Med, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger in PD
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

The relationships of One Chicago have us hooked as much as the heart-stopping surgeries, rescues and investigations these first responders face every episode, so is it any wonder that at least one of the surprising moments heading into a month-long break for the Olympics was a kiss?

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. all aired their last episodes before NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics (February 4-20) takes over the network’s primetime lineup on January 19. For the doctors, there are at least two romances on the horizon… if the pairings can take the necessary steps forward. Two of Firehouse 51’s lieutenants finally seem to be on the path to a (spring?) wedding this season, while one of its paramedics may be starting a new romance. And for Intelligence, will bliss last for newlyweds, and will exes remain in limbo?

Scroll down as we take a look at the six relationships across the One Chicago universe that will be on our minds for the next month.

Chicago Med, Returns, Wednesday, February 23, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Returns, Wednesday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Returns, Wednesday, February 23, 10/9c, NBC

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Will Halstead & Dr. Stevie Hammer, Chicago Med

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Stevie (Kristin Hager) might not have gone to the gala together at the end of the latest episode, but she is in the process of finalizing her divorce (a recent surprise for him). And really, the two have shared enough significant moments that we’d be surprised if something doesn’t happen between them before the end of the season. (However, with Will’s luck, we can’t help but think that something will happen to complicate things.)

Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake, Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Dr. Crockett Marcel & Dr. Pamela Blake, Chicago Med

Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) may have kissed in the winter finale, but “hot and cold” is the best way to describe the two — just in the latest episode! She turned down his offer to meet for drinks before the gala at the beginning, then, after he rescued her when her entire surgical team was poisoned, asked him to take her home. We wouldn’t be surprised if come February 23, we’re seeing these two doctors having coffee one morning in one of their homes.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Lieutenant Kelly Severide & Lieutenant Stella Kidd, Chicago Fire

Though there has been some tension over Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) recent absence, they’re very much back on track for a wedding this season. In fact, he (finally!) gave her a ring in the latest episode after the two got engaged last season. “I am the luckiest man in Chicago,” Severide (Taylor Kinney) told her. With it seemingly up in the air if she even wanted to marry him — a cliffhanger following her return that was quickly resolved — that certainly suggested that we should be seeing them planning for the ceremony soon.

Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins, Hanako Greensmith as Violet in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Violet Mikami & Chief Hawkins, Chicago Fire

Ever since Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) stayed by Violet’s (Hanako Greensmith) hospital bedside when she had her appendix removed, it felt like things were building to the kiss they shared at the gala. But what will that mean for them when the series returns? After all, he is her boss, not to mention her complicated past with Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Detective Jay Halstead & Detective Hailey Upton, Chicago P.D.

Have things been too easy for newlyweds Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) since they eloped after putting everything on the table they’d been hiding from one another? Maybe. We’re looking forward to seeing how the partners handle their first challenge at work as a married couple after seeing what they’ve gone through in the past, and chances are that will happen at some point this season.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Officer Kim Burgess & Officer Adam Ruzek, Chicago P.D.

Will Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) be labeled “it’s complicated” for the foreseeable future? Before Makayla’s uncle popped up seeking custody — that has yet to be resolved — they had been planning to move into a three-bedroom apartment so Ruzek could stop sleeping on the couch. But with that uncertainty about the child they’re raising together, it doesn’t seem likely that any steps forward will be taken for the exes anytime soon.

