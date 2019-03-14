16 Best Celebrity Appearances on ‘Broad City’ (PHOTOS)

Mark Consuelos follows in his wife’s footsteps by also guest starring on Broad City , but he gets screen time with Ilana. Consuelos plays Brad, an ex of Ilana’s, to whom she pitches the idea of phone wigs —yes, wigs for your phone — in exchange for cashing her Bitcoins.

“Bed Bugs” (S4 EP9) A mugger (Steve Buscemi) forces Abbi to an ATM machine to withdraw money. At first, he laughs at her pin number, which she set to be “1988,” the year she was born. As if that weren’t enough, he starts giving her financial advice when he sees that she only has $374 in her bank account. He took the money anyway.

A trip to Florida elicits a fight between Ilana’s mom (Susie Essman) and her Aunt Bev, played by Fran Drescher. The sisters start fighting over their dead mother’s belongings, but once you get a little marijuana in Aunt Bev, she suddenly succumbs to everything.

“Witches” (S4 EP6) Saturday Night Live alum Jane Curtin stops by as a witch named Margo. By sheer “magic,” she gets Ilana and Abbi to recognize the witch that lives inside of them.

“Twaining Day” (S4 EP2) Another celebrity-filled episode is topped off with none other than Shania Twain. From the beginning of the series, Abbi lied about having trained the country singer, solely because her last name rhymes with “train.” Twain plays a dramatized, diva version of herself who visits the gym.

“Twaining Day” (S4 EP2) Broad City fans also caught a glimpse at Ilana’s boss during that same episode. Marcel, played by RuPaul, is Ilana’s overbearing manager at Sushi Mambeaux.

“Twaining Day” (S4 EP2) As Abbi’s boss Dara, Wanda Sykes has multiple appearances in the series. In addition to her hatred of macarons, Abbi ends up accidentally killing Dara’s cat later in Season 4.

“Jews On A Plane” (S3 EP10) Maroon 5’s frontman has a brief stint on the show as himself, singing the instructions about airline safety.

“B&B-NYC” (S3 EP7) Former Los Angeles Clippers player — now on the Detroit Pistons — Blake Griffin plays himself. His defining characteristic just so happens to be that his, ahem, manhood is too big. This so-called “feature” leads to him and Ilana having to get rather imaginative in the bedroom.

“2016 (S3 EP5) This episode of clearly jam-packed with guest stars. Cynthia Nixon accompanied Alda and Clinton by assuming the role of Barb, the head of the Clinton campaign headquarters.

Abbi and Ilana volunteer at Hillary Clinton’s campaign headquarters during the 2016 presidential election. Clinton pops in at the end of the episode to thank Abbi and Ilana for their support, and, of course, they act as only Abbi and Ilana would — by freaking out.

“2016” (S3 EP5) M*A*S*H ’s Alan Alda plays another doctor, this time Abbi’s. He starts to give her advice outside of the medical world. Most notably, he tells Abbi to make an appointment at the DMV as opposed to waiting in the never-ending line.

“Game Over” (S3 EP3) Her role isn’t big, but it certainly is memorable. Whoopi Goldberg appears as herself in the Sister Act -inspired final scene of this episode. Nicole, Ilana’s coworker at Deals! Deals! Deals!, has a daydream featuring a performance of Joyful, Joyful after Ilana gets fired.

“Coat Check” (S2 EP9) Kelly Ripa makes an appearance as a dramatized, drugged-out version of herself. Abbi and Ilana are working the coat check at a fancy party and Ripa stumbles into Abbi’s life after Abbi accidentally gives away her coat. Ripa is super understanding about it and the two bond over drugs and moonshine.

Season 2 of Broad City started off with a bang when Seth Rogen guest-starred as Male Stacey, also known as the guy Abbi hooks up with during a heat wave.

“The Last Supper” (S1 EP10) Amy Poehler was a guest early on in Broad City ’s run— not only is she a fan of Abbi and Ilana, but she’s also the executive producer of the show. In the Season 1 finale, Poehler plays a chef at a high-end restaurant the girls visit. They think that the staff all have these fabulous lives but, in reality, they are just everyday people with normal relationships.

Best friends Abbi and Ilana took New York City by storm when Broad City debuted on Comedy Central back in 2014.

After five years of hilarious jokes and outrageous storylines, fans have to say goodbye to the show after the current fifth season. Although the feeling is bittersweet, let us never forget about all of the iconic guest stars who made special appearances throughout the show’s seasons.

Click through the gallery above four 16 famous faces that stopped by the series over the years, from Fran Drescher to Hillary Clinton to Adam Levine.

Broad City, Thursdays, 10/9c, Comedy Central