16 Best Celebrity Appearances on ‘Broad City’ (PHOTOS)
Best friends Abbi and Ilana took New York City by storm when Broad City debuted on Comedy Central back in 2014.
After five years of hilarious jokes and outrageous storylines, fans have to say goodbye to the show after the current fifth season. Although the feeling is bittersweet, let us never forget about all of the iconic guest stars who made special appearances throughout the show’s seasons.
Click through the gallery above four 16 famous faces that stopped by the series over the years, from Fran Drescher to Hillary Clinton to Adam Levine.
Broad City, Thursdays, 10/9c, Comedy Central
