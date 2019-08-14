Everyone’s a Suspect in New ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Trailer (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
The students of Liberty High will “mourn” the loss of former student Bryce Walker in Season 3

Alex (Miles Heizer) gets lost in thought while in class

Chloe (Anne Winters) has an intense conversation over coffee with Bryce (Justin Prentice)

Alex’s father Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino) plays a role in Bryce Walker’s death investigation

Monty (Timothy Granderos) puts up a paranoid front in this moment from class

Jessica (Alisha Boe) appears to be working at the Crestmont this season

Nora Walker (Brenda Strong) will stop at nothing to uncover the truth when it comes to her son’s death

Justin (Brandon Flynn) gets the interrogation treatment

Jessica hangs with a new crew at Liberty High

Zach (Ross Butler) takes a stand against former friend and bully Bryce

Clay (Dylan Minnette) is still in the thick of the drama at Liberty High, will he ever be able to stop looking over his shoulder?

Tony (Christian Navarro) is busy at work in the garage

Tyler (Devin Druid) is back at school following his near-fatal decision to take out his frustrations in a Liberty High dance shooting

Friend or foe? Monty and Bryce don’t look as close as they once were playing on opposing football teams

Clay spends some time at the Sheriff’s Department

The big Season 3 question for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is “Who Killed Bryce Walker?” Well, a newly released trailer is making it clear that everyone is a suspect ahead of the show’s return on Friday, August 23.

Accusations fly in the nearly three-minute teaser as the sudden death of Liberty High’s former star athlete and resident bully takes center stage. Paranoia, suspicion and more keep the students tight-lipped and less open than they were in prior seasons.

Everyone is a suspect with their own motives — Clay (Dylan Minnette) to avenge Hannah (Katherine Langford), Jessica (Alisha Boe) in revenge for her rape, Tyler (Devin Druid) for years of abuse at the hands of Walker (Justin Prentice) and many more.

So who really did kill Bryce Walker? Fans will have to wait to find out, but until then, check out the new trailer below and don’t miss the first look photos in the gallery above.

13 Reasons Why, Season 3, Friday, August 23, Netflix

13 Reasons Why

