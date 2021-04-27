A Great Escape on ‘Prodigal Son,’ Time Travel on ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Resident’ Encounters Disaster, ‘Big Sky’ Gets Tricky

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

The Surgeon (Michael Sheen) may just break out of prison on Prodigal Son. Everyone loves a good time travel episode, and this Supergirl two-parter is no exception. The hospital is in the path of a deadly twister on The Resident. The situation involving the Kleinsassers only gets more complicated on Big Sky.

FOX

Prodigal Son

9/8c

The big day has finally arrived. Serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly, A.K.A. the Surgeon, puts his plan into action to make his escape from prison. Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones) starts to become suspicious, but her romantic relationship with Martin complicates things. Also suspicious? Martin’s ex-wife Jessica (Bellamy Young), whose research for her tell-all book brings up old secrets. While Jessica delves into all things Surgeon-related, Malcolm (Tom Payne) takes the healthy step of avoiding his father, and even gets some sleep because of it, allowing him to properly focus on the case of the week. When an agoraphobic man is the only witness to the brutal murder of a young woman, Malcolm works with him to try to catch the killer. As the hour of Martin’s escape approaches, he does everything he can to try to reach Malcolm. Will Martin’s plan work? Don’t miss this climactic episode of the thriller drama to find out.

THE CW

Supergirl

9/8c

The first of a two-parter (the second directed by Chyler Leigh), the heroic Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and the data crunching Braniac-5 (Jesse Rath) travel back in time to when the Danvers sisters were teenagers (Izabela Vidovic as young Kara; Olivia Nikkanen as young Alex) in 2009. While they hope to find an item there necessary to finding present day Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), who’s been stuck in the Phantom Zone all season, avoiding altering the timeline becomes pretty tricky. Also making an appearance? A young Cat Grant (Eliza Helm)! As a newbie reporter, Cat comes to Midvale with hopes of finding a big story in the small town. The two episodes turn out to be a sort of origin story for Kara and sister Alex.

FOX

The Resident

8/7c

A twister throws the Atlanta hospital into chaos when it comes right through the ambulance bay. This results in a plethora of messy cases for the doctors of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital to deal with. First up Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and new surgical intern Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) who get trapped with an impaled worker when the ceiling collapses. As Leela steps up, newlyweds Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matthew Czuchry) and the very pregnant nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), discuss personal issues as they work to save the fractured leg of an EMT pinned underneath the rubble from the ceiling. They discuss the tricky subject of when Nic should stop working, as well as when Conrad should. Meanwhile, somehow amid all this, a mind-blowing surgery takes place. In order to try to remove the numerous tumors from a 6-year-old girl’s organs, Drs. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood), AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Jake Wong (Conrad Ricamora) perform an autotransplantation surgery, where they take the organs out and remove the tumors outside of the body. Yikes!

ABC

Big Sky

10/9c

The situation with the disturbing Kleinsasser family gets compounded when a body is discovered on their ranch. Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) takes her investigation to a new level when she hears the news, but the family has plans of their own. Finally getting a lead on the creepy Ronald (Brian Geraghty), Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Lindor (Omar Metwally) team up to chase it down, but Ronald is his usual one step ahead and takes destructive measures to cover his tracks.

