‘The Masked Singer’: Bulldog Reveals a Familiar Face as Nick Cannon Returns

[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 5, of The Masked Singer, “The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard!”]

Who let the dogs out? In a surprising reveal, Wildcard contestant Bulldog was revealed to be no other than The Masked Singerhost himself, Nick Cannon!

Singing New Edition’s “Candy Girl,” which he dedicated to guest host Niecy Nash, Bulldog showed off his higher register in an attempt to deter the crowd of his true identity. After his performance, however, Nash threw a curveball, claiming that she would be choosing which contestant to send home, disregarding Wednesday’s votes. Audience members and judges were shocked, but upon Cannon’s reveal, it became clear that the whole drama was just a means of reintroducing him as host of the series.

Cannon’s return comes after his COVID-19 diagnosis, which saw him step back from hosting duties for a majority of Season 5. Despite his absence from the show, many long-time fans of the series were suspicious of Bulldog due to Cannon’s recognizable voice under the mask. There’s no fooling this crowd!

After his reveal, Cannon humorously told Nash, “I dedicated my whole performance to you and you’re gonna kick me off?” While future episodes will see him back in the hosting role, Nash will definitely be missed for her fantastic hosting chops.

