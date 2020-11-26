Mickelson & Barkley vs. Curry & Manning in The Match: Champions for Change

Four sports greats — Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry — hit the links for charity in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.

Mickelson and Barkley team up vs. Curry and Manning in the match-play event at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona, to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and spotlight opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

Mickelson & Barkley

🆚

Curry & Manning The Match is back.https://t.co/TtisxpVBLG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 19, 2020

TNT has live coverage starting Friday, November 27, at 3/2c, with exclusive content also available to stream on Bleacher Report.

“I’m excited to return for the third edition of Capital One’s The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes,” says Mickelson. “While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I’m looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It’s also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I’m extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is.”

Something else to get excited about: Players will be mic'd throughout the entire competition, and they'll have the ability to communicate — and, of course, talk trash — with each other and the broadcasters.

Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change, Friday, November 27, 3/2c, TNT