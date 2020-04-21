Nat Geo's 'Jane Goodall: The Hope' Follows the Activist & Leader (VIDEO)

This sweeping two-hour documentary film highlights Dr. Goodall’s vast legacy of four decades, having transformed environmentalism, nonhuman animal welfare and conservation through her innovative approaches, and becoming a worldwide icon.

Jane Goodall: The Hope, premieres Wednesday, April 22 on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD, and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu that same night.

This special depicts the formation of the Jane Goodall Institute’s (JGI’s) “Tacare” community-centered conservation approach and Roots & Shoots youth-empowerment program; her remarkable advocacy and leadership on behalf of chimpanzees and humanity; and the next chapter for generations to come.

This singular story is of one remarkable woman who not only hoped for a better world — she achieved it!

The special follows Goodall throughout her constant travels, capturing her relentless commitment and determination to spread a message of hope. The film offers an intimate perspective of Goodall’s pivotal transformation from scientist to inspirational activist and leader in holistic conservation.

Featuring an extensive collection of photographs and footage that spans more than seven decades, the documentary illustrates how her passion for wildlife and unshakable drive has persevered, making her one of the most important figures in wildlife conservation and someone who has galvanized future generations to create lasting change.

