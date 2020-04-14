'Married at First Sight' Finale Sneak Peek: Michael Has a Decision Day Breakthrough (VIDEO)

Decision Day is nigh for Married at First Sight's Season 10 couples as the five pairs will come to terms with their eight-week relationships and decide whether they should stay together or get divorced.

In an exclusive look at the finale episode, which will be followed by a reunion special the following week, offers a glimpse at one of the couples whose fate has remained fuzzy throughout the season — Meka and Michael. Throughout the episodes, they've remained committed to trying to make the marriage work, but lies and poor communication on Michael's part have made it an uphill battle.

While we can't speak on whether they stay together or not, this sneak peek does preview their Decision Day sit down with the show's experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Vivana Coles. They put Michael on the spot, and it seems like he's having a breakthrough when it comes to his poor communication in his marriage to Meka.

"I think for me, what I realized... you as an individual person have habits that are not necessarily things you can carry on into a marriage," Michael tells the experts and Meka. "The mistakes I made several times was that the habits that I had as an individual, that were comfortable for me, were not going to work being in this marriage. And so, that was my default," he admits.

Can this admission and realization salvage Michael and Meka's fragile marriage? Viewers will have to tune in as Decision Day occurs this Wednesday on Lifetime. Until then, check out the sneak peek clip above.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime