'Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Is Pregnant: See Her & Chris Wood's Announcement (PHOTOS)

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood's characters may not have been able to make it work on Supergirl, but offscreen, the couple is definitely happy together.

And that comes across in the fun photos the two posted on Instagram Wednesday to announce Benoist's pregnancy. "A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" Benoist captioned the photo of her, Wood, and their dogs. "@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one!"

Wood reversed the order of the photos his wife posted, with the one that has him looking pregnant first. "The photo is a joke but the news is real," he wrote.

Benoist and Wood married in September 2019.

Benoist is currently in the middle of production on Supergirl Season 5. It seems doubtful that the CW series will be writing her pregnancy in. (Her character, Kara/Supergirl, is in the middle of struggling with how she can even have a relationship given her secret identity and how that puts those around her at risk.) But we'll have to wait and see.

Wood guest starred in the superhero drama's 100th episode and recently reprised his Vampire Diaries role as Kai Parker on the Originals spinoff Legacies. He joined the cast of the thirtysomething sequel pilot, thirtysomething(else), which is set to start production this month in New Jersey.

