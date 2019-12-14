10 Best GIFs & Memes from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

RuPaul's Drag Race has been putting on a show for millions of fans since its debut in 2009. This year, the reality competition series reached its 10th anniversary, and we would be remiss not to celebrate it!

We have seen over 154 drag queens rise to the top over the course of 11 seasons, throughout the many quirky photo shoots, make-or-break impersonations, and all of those wiggy attitudes — not to mention all of those punchy lip-syncs and the lippy punchlines over the decade.

After a tumult of fierce wig-snatching and tea-spilling, the reality competition has certainly become a bona fide spectacle of raw comedy. Ru and her queens have undeniably "werked" hard and served us with some of the most iconic moments in television history.

Now, it's time to serve you with the 10 best GIFs/memes from the show that'll absolutely have you gagging:

1. LINDA EVANGELISTA

via MEME

2. SHANGELA IS SICKENING!

via GIFER

3. NURSE!

via GIPHY