Nickelodeon Programming Is Coming to CBS All Access

CBS All Access has added children's programming to its library of content.

Subscribers of the streaming service can stream its original children's series, including new seasons of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and the new Danger Mouse. Its library of children's programming, including the original Danger Mouse and hits like Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget, Madeline, Heathcliff, and The Adventures of Paddington Bear, will reach more than 1,000 episodes as more series will be added in the coming weeks.

In addition, a library of Nickelodeon programming will become available, beginning with select titles, in January. The streaming service has yet to announce which shows will be included.

"Bringing children's programming to CBS All Access is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers and now for their children as well," Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive, said in a statement. "We're bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children's programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon."

The streaming service first announced plans to feature children's programming in August. It teamed up with WildBrain and Boat Rocker Studios to license its first two original children's series, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Danger Mouse.

Other children's programming coming to the service includes Madeline, classic Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget's Field Trip, Sonic the Hedgehog, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Underground, Adventures of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario World, Archie's Weird Mysteries, New Archies, Polly Pocket, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, and Strawberry Shortcake Berry Bitty Adventures.