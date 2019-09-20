Sara Shows Her Soft Side in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

Oh how Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) has grown!

From Oliver Queen's side hustle to Black Canary to White Canary to captain of the Waverider to a stable-ish committed romance with the Time Bureau's Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), it's no wonder Legends of Tomorrow fans are so head-over-heels for her.

Now we have another reason to cheer for the greatest Sink, Shower & Stuff employee ever: This exclusive deleted scene from Season 4's mid-season opener, "Lucha de Apuestas."

In the clip above, which is included among the extras on next week's DVD and Blu-ray release, Sara and Mick (Dominic Purcell) view footage that explains how Monster Whisperer Mona (Ramona Young) was actually helping escaped dog-man Konane (Darien Martin) and exposed the abusive Men in Black. Seeing the connection Mona shares with the furry fella, Sara makes a surprisingly sweet offer to help send him back to his timeline and Hawaiian home.

Of course, things ended tragically for Konane before he could leave and Mona did pick up some of his mythical powers, but Sara gets an A for effort. Mick, on the other hand, gets a serious side-eye for his knuckle-dragging comments about Hawaii.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season drop on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros Home Entertainment on September 24.