Musician Tommy DeCarlo, the lead vocalist for the rock band Boston, who famously went from devoted fan to frontman after the death of singer Brad Delp, has died at age 60.

His family confirmed his passing on Facebook on Monday, March 9, stating the musician had been diagnosed with brain cancer last September.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end,” said his family in the post. “During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad. — With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr.”

Born and raised in Utica, New York, DeCarlo was a self-taught piano player who looked up to original Boston frontman Delp as inspiration when he was a younger man. “Well … I truly have to thank Brad Delp for helping me develop that gift. When I first began to listen to Boston as a young teenager, I absolutely loved Brad’s voice and how he would sing those classic hits whenever there was a Boston song on the radio. It wasn’t like I was trying to sing like Brad, it was just that I loved to sing along with him,” DeCarlo stated on the official site Boston.

DeCarlo had been a devoted fan of Boston for three decades and recorded covers of the band’s songs, along with tributes to its late lead singer, Delp, who died in 2007. He posted the recordings on his MySpace page, sent a link to the Boston camp, and made himself available for an upcoming tribute show honoring Delp. Lead guitarist and founding member Tom Scholz eventually heard DeCarlo’s cover of “Don’t Look Back” and was impressed by his vocals. Scholz reached out and invited him to perform a few songs at the tribute concert.

DeCarlo later recalled his disbelief at the opportunity: “I would have never believed this could happen in a million years. The next thing I knew, I was on my way to Boston to sing with Boston…are you kidding me?”

As a result, DeCarlo was subsequently hired as the lead singer for Boston, touring with them for nearly two decades and recording on their 2013 album, Life, Love & Hope. In addition to his work with Bost, he also released music with his son, Tommy DeCarlo Jr.




