Britney Spears Arrested for DUI in California: Report

What To Know Britney Spears was reportedly arrested for DUI on the evening of March 4.

After being apprehended by police, she was eventually released, per court records

Although Britney Spears has been keeping a bit of a lower profile these days, usually only surfacing in dancing videos made for social media, the singer is making headlines again after being arrested on the evening of Wednesday, March 4. The pop star was arrested for DUI in Ventura County, California, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Spears was apprehended by the California Highway Patrol, but per Ventura County Sheriff inmate records, she was later released. The news comes shortly after Spears was granted a restraining order against a man from Louisiana who shared “disturbing social media posts” and then showed up at her house, per TMZ.

Spears’ Instagram page is seemingly deactivated at the moment, but it is quite common for her to disappear from social media on occasion. She recently addressed the sometimes concerning videos she posts on her Instagram page, writing, “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

She also hinted at a possible return to the stage, adding, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon.”

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Spears, who was freed from her conservatorship, which was overseen by her father and a lawyer, in 2021. After 13 years, she fought to have the conservatorship terminated in court, and a judge ruled in her favor in November 2021. She married Sam Asghari the following year, but their courtship was short-lived, ending after just 14 months in 2023. The divorce was finalized in December 2024. That same month, she had a rare reunion with her son Jayden on Christmas.