Britney Spears Arrested for DUI in California: Report

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

What To Know

  • Britney Spears was reportedly arrested for DUI on the evening of March 4.
  • After being apprehended by police, she was eventually released, per court records

Although Britney Spears has been keeping a bit of a lower profile these days, usually only surfacing in dancing videos made for social media, the singer is making headlines again after being arrested on the evening of Wednesday, March 4. The pop star was arrested for DUI in Ventura County, California, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Spears was apprehended by the California Highway Patrol, but per Ventura County Sheriff inmate records, she was later released. The news comes shortly after Spears was granted a restraining order against a man from Louisiana who shared “disturbing social media posts” and then showed up at her house, per TMZ.

Spears’ Instagram page is seemingly deactivated at the moment, but it is quite common for her to disappear from social media on occasion. She recently addressed the sometimes concerning videos she posts on her Instagram page, writing, “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

She also hinted at a possible return to the stage, adding, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon.”

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Former Prince Andrew Arrested for Suspicion of Misconduct
Related

Former Prince Andrew Arrested for Suspicion of Misconduct

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Spears, who was freed from her conservatorship, which was overseen by her father and a lawyer, in 2021. After 13 years, she fought to have the conservatorship terminated in court, and a judge ruled in her favor in November 2021. She married Sam Asghari the following year, but their courtship was short-lived, ending after just 14 months in 2023. The divorce was finalized in December 2024. That same month, she had a rare reunion with her son Jayden on Christmas.

Britney Spears




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Reynolds, Renee Jones, Nikki Crawford
1
Nikki Crawford Talks Bringing Lexie Carver Back to ‘DAYS’
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
2
One Chicago Bosses Break Down ‘Reckoning’ Crossover
Peyton List as Maddie Nears in 'School Spirits' Season 3
3
Will ‘School Spirits’ Return for Season 4?
L-R: Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, RaeAnne Boon as Dawn, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton and Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in 'School Spirits' Season 3
4
‘School Spirits’ Bosses Unravel Shocking Season 3 Finale Twists
sage steele
5
‘CBS Mornings’ Boss Reportedly Eyeing Trump Supporter Sage Steele for Anchor Role