‘Back to the Future’ Star Crispin Glover Sued for Battery & Fraud

What To Know Actor Crispin Glover is being sued by a woman identified as Jane Doe for battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, and other allegations.

Jane Doe claims Glover lured her to Los Angeles under false pretenses, subjected her to abuse, eviction, and assault, and then filed a false police report and restraining order against her.

Glover denies all allegations, asserting that he was the victim of an unprovoked assault by Jane Doe and plans to vigorously defend himself in court.

Back to the Future star Crispin Glover is being sued for battery and fraud.

In the complaint, obtained by TV Insider, Glover, 61, was accused of battery and fraud, in addition to wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also allegedly violated California’s civil rights law, the Bane Act, according to the complaint.

The filing claims that a “disturbing series of incidents” happened “in which “Jane Doe” — described in the complaint as a model from the United Kingdom — “was essentially held captive and used for sex and free labor by Mr. Glover under false pretenses.”

Allegedly, Jane Doe met Glover on social media in 2015. The Charlie’s Angels actor allegedly made “strange advances” in messages, encouraging her to move to Los Angeles. Jane Doe claimed that she first met Glover in person eight years later in Dresden, Germany. There, he allegedly “showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection.”

Jane Doe alleged that in 2024, Glover promised her a home and a job if she moved to Los Angeles to work as his assistant. She claimed that he “groomed” her and made “promises of a new life where she could start over and have a career in the entertainment industry through some sort of business relationship with him.”

However, after Jan Doe arrived in LA, she claimed that Glover allegedly “wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/sex slave.” In March 2024, Jane Doe allegedly told the actor she was leaving to go to a mosque — before allegedly locking her out of the home when she left.

Additionally, Jane Doe alleged that Glover assaulted her when she attempted to re-enter the home to fetch her belongings and cats. She claimed that he “attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck.”

The filing alleges that Glover evicted Jane Doe from the home “without notice or warning of any kind, rendering her homeless.” She also claimed that she “relied entirely on Mr. Glover’s promises for money and shelter.”

Finally, the complaint alleged that Glover filed a false police report against Jane Doe; he claimed she was an “unlawful intruder” in his home. Glover also allegedly filed a restraining order against her, causing “permanent damage” to her reputation. Jane Doe claimed that Glover continued to “harass” her after filing the restraining order. She called for a jury trial to determine damages. In a statement to TMZ, a representative for the actor said, “Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms.”

The message continued, “The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time.”

To conclude the statement, Glover’s rep shared, “Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief. He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”

Glover is best known for playing George McFly in the 1985 film Back to the Future and its sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). He also memorably played the villain, Thin Man, in the 2000 iteration of Charlie’s Angels.