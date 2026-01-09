Nick Viall & Wife Natalie Joy Face Backlash Over Insensitive Questions About Austen Kroll’s Sister’s Death

What To Know Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy faced backlash after asking Austen Kroll deeply personal questions about his sister’s tragic death during their podcast.

Listeners and fellow Bravo stars criticized the couple for being insensitive, with many calling their questions inappropriate and out of touch.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Kroll remained composed and spoke openly about the profound impact his sister’s death had on his family.

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, have left podcast listeners “raging” after asking deeply personal questions to Austen Kroll about his sister’s tragic death.

According to Page Six, Kroll appeared on the couple’s podcast The Viall Files on Wednesday (January 7) to discuss the latest season of Bravo’s Southern Charm. However, the topic abruptly shifted when Joy brought up how Kroll’s older sister, Kyle, died when she was nine years old, by falling off a cliff during a family hiking trip.

“Quickly jumping out of Southern Charm, I’m sure we’re gonna jump right back into it, but going into your childhood, I didn’t know this about your sister passing at nine,” Joy said, per Page Six.

“Okay, we are switching gears,” Kroll replied.

Joy continued to ask personal questions about the tragedy, including what age Kroll was when it happened, whether he was there when his sister fell, and whether his younger sister, Katie, has a spiritual connection to her older sister despite being born a year and a half after she died.

Kroll, who kept bouncing his knee during the questioning, revealed he was seven years old when it happened and that, yes, he was there when his sister fell to her death.

“What was this cliff?” Joy asked.

Kroll didn’t go into specifics, answering, “To talk about, you know, the town… it just got wiped off the map by a hurricane. And there was no love lost with my family on that one. So I won’t even say the name of the town.”

Despite the personal questions, Kroll kept his composure and talked openly about how that time period after Kyle died and before Katie was born was “truly the dark ages for our family.”

‘If my older sister Kyle were here still, then my younger sister Katie wouldn’t be here. It was literally a cause and effect,” Kroll said.

“But I was seven/eight, I didn’t know what my parents were going through, which turns out was a very torturous period for them,” the reality star added. “And then my younger sister was born, and that quite literally was like our whole family rebirth.”

Listeners, including fellow Bravo stars, blasted Viall and Joy for their questions, with Kroll’s Southern Charm co-star Rodrigo Reyes commenting on Instagram, “[Joy’s] a POS.”

The Valley star Janet Caperna added, “This was so f*****… even for them.”

“‘What was this cliff?’ Has got to be one of the dumbest, out of touch questions I have ever heard. These two continue to prove they don’t deserve the platform they have,” said another commenter.

“The way I was RAGING when I saw the clip about his sister. How dare they!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “I was actually mad for [Kroll]. He handled it like a gentleman.”

“Natalie’s comments/questions about his sister were so weird,” said one user.

“Dear god Natalie. Read the room,” added another.

Another added, “You both owe Austen and his family an apology. Asking where the cliff is like it’s a tourist destination!!”