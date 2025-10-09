[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 Episode 8 “Fire Sale.”]

Back in November 2020, Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) were planning a wedding. The Thursday, October 9, episode of NCIS: Tony & Ziva reveals, in flashbacks, who made the guest list.

In the flashbacks, Ziva was confused by Tony’s plans for their event; she thought they’d agreed on a destination venue to have a small wedding. But in his mind, they were still doing that. She disagreed since everyone from NCIS, her colleagues from her school and his from his work, and every one of his clients made it onto the guest list. One was Henry (James D’Arcy), his best man. That raised another issue: They had never talked about wedding parties.

When he asked her who she wanted to invite, she admitted that she thought it was just going to be them, their daughter Tali (Isla Gie), and an officiant. For Tony, that amounted to not just small but essentially no one. He wondered if she just wanted to go to the courthouse, but she insisted that wasn’t what she was saying. And of course his father could come. Ziva struggled, zoning out a bit, as she tried to process what they were saying, and when Tony checked in to see if she was OK, she said she just needed space.

So, who made that guest list? Well, thanks to a close enough look onscreen, we recognized several of their past coworkers at NCIS — including those who have also moved on from the D.C. office.

At the top were Tony and Ziva’s family and friends/current spinoff’s staples: daughter Tali David-DiNozzo, Sophie, Henry, and Claudette. Then came Tony’s father, followed by familiar NCIS names: Gibbs, McGee, McGee’s wife Delilah and their twins Johnny and Morgan, Abby, Jimmy, Vance, Fornell, Bishop, and Torres. It’s possible other characters we know and love across the franchise made the cut but we just didn’t see their names. (See the screenshot below.)

The couple got engaged in flashbacks in Episode 4. “It is a major moment, but I think it has a payoff in Episode 10,” Cote de Pablo told TV Insider. “I think you understand a lot about that scene in Episode 10, and also, what Michael said is very clever. I think it’s right. I think it should be left to the interpretation of the audience. I think we had our opinions, and I think we had our feelings, and then ironically, the payoff really is in Episode 10.”

In the present, however, Tony and Ziva were broken up when the series began. They’ve since seemingly started finding their way back together, though Tali isn’t as on board as they’d hope.

