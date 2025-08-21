‘NYPD Blue’ & ‘Silver Spoons’ Star Ricky Schroder Shares Photos of Secret Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former child star Ricky Schroder, best known for his role on the 1980s sitcom Silver Spoons, who tied the knot for a second time in Cabo San Lucas last month.

The 55-year-old NYPD Blue alum and theater actress Julie Trammel got hitched at a secret beach wedding at the Four Seasons in Cabo San Lucas on July 9, per TMZ. However, the couple kept it under wraps until Wednesday (August 20), when they shared photos from the ceremony online.

Trammel posted a slideshow of images on her Instagram page, alongside the Bible quote, “Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder – Matthew 19:6.”

Schroder commented on the post, writing, “I didn’t want the evening to ever end…so I married you 🌸.”

The couple announced their engagement in July 2024, per Entertainment Weekly, with Trammel posting footage of herself playing the 1971 Bill Evans song “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” on the piano. “I’ll be doing mine with Ricky,” she captioned the post.

People also reported that at the time, Schroder posted on his Instagram Story, writing, “I love Julie.”

Schroder was previously married to Andrea Schroder, with whom he shares four adult children. They were together for over two decades before Andrea filed for divorce in 2016.

Making his on-screen debut as a child actor in the 1979 sports drama film The Champ, Schroder would win a Golden Globe award in 1980 for Best New Male Star of the Year in a Motion Picture, becoming the youngest Globe winner in history at nine years old.

After a couple more film roles, he landed the part of Ricky Stratton in the popular NBC sitcom Silver Spoons. The show, which ran from September 25, 1982, to May 30, 1987, focused on Ricky’s relationship with his father, the wealthy playboy Edward Stratton III, played by Joel Higgins.

Schroder continued to act into adulthood, most notably playing Det. Danny Sorenson on NYPD Blue from 1998 to 2001. His other TV credits include Scrubs, Strong Medicine, 24, and The Andromeda Strain. His last on-screen role came in the NBC made-for-TV movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love in 2016.