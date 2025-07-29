Deion Sanders‘ rumored girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran, was by the NFL Hall of Famer’s bedside as he was preparing to undergo surgery earlier this year after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

In a video shared by the Well Off Media YouTube channel, a tearful Tran was seen sitting by Sanders’ hospital bed in May as he waited to have his bladder removed. Tran is known for playing Virginia Loc on the TNT series Claws and Vivian Johnson in the web series The Bay, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 2021. She most recently starred in the Peacock drama Bel-Air.

“We are here at the hospital because we are dealing with…” Tran said, stopping herself as she choked back tears. “We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed.”

She continued, “They will create a new bladder with one of his intestines, and this option was, I guess, the best, because it fully removes the cancer to ensure that it doesn’t come back, because it was close to his muscle. So we are here to fully remove the bladder.”

Sanders, who was sitting on a bed nearby, said he was “texting the boys” ahead of his operation. The two-time Super Bowl winner told the camera, “It’s their first day of practice today, and I’m excited. This is kind of the first day that we’ve been apart in a long time.”

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is the father of five children, including Deiondra (33) and Deion Jr. (31), who he shares with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, and Shilo (25), Shedeur (23), and Shelomi (21), who he shares with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders.

“I’ve gotta get ready for this,” Sanders said ahead of his surgery. “I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally. Last night was tough, yesterday was tough because… I had to make a will. It’s not easy at all. To think that you may not be here. But you want to make sure everybody’s straight.”

Sanders revealed his bladder cancer diagnosis during a press conference on Monday (July 28), where he urged others to get checked out. “This wasn’t easy,” he said. “Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”

The University of Colorado football coach went on to say the surgery was a success and there have been no traces of cancer.

On Monday, former NFL star and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan shared a post about Sanders, writing, “Proud of my brotha @deionsanders. He has continued to fight and do it while using his platform to help others. Love you my man… and can’t wait to see you back out there doing what you are meant to do, COACH!!”

He also hit back at the haters, adding, “This photo is from back in the day when he was coaching high school ball… ‘he ain’t new to this, he’s true to it’… if you don’t believe he’s doing this for the love of the kids and giving young men and women an opportunity on and off the field, I respectfully ask you to please think again.”