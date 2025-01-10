‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Gets Engaged in Surprise Proposal on Set

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week and used the occasion to pull a heartwarming surprise on one former contestant.

On Thursday (January 9), Wheel of Fortune aired a clip in which hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White revealed that the boyfriend of former contestant Rhea Mathew had reached out for help in popping the question to his long-time girlfriend.

“We’re celebrating milestones in honor of our 50th anniversary and actually had one happen earlier in the week right here on the set,” Seacrest said in a clip.

“Robin, the boyfriend of former contestant Rhea, reached out for our help in asking her a big question,” White added, noting that the show, along with announcer Jim Thornton, got together to create “a bit of a ruse, making Rhea think she was back to celebrate Wheel’s 50th.”

In the video, Rhea, who appeared on the show back in October 2023 (only winning $3,000), was seen playing a round of Wheel with two other contestants. After buzzing in, she correctly solved the puzzle, “Will You Marry Me?”

That was when her boyfriend Robin walked out from behind the puzzle board to surprise her, getting down on one knee and asking, “Rhea Susan Mathew, will you marry me?”

A shocked Rhea nodded and said yes before the couple hugged and celebrated the heartfelt moment.

“I think she was really surprised,” Seacrest added.

“Yes, that was so heart-warming,” White replied.

“Very sweet. I love that we can do that on this show,” Seacrest noted.

The official Wheel Instagram page later reshared the clip, writing, “Screaming, crying, losing our minds over this sweet Wheel proposal!”

Robin posted in the comments, saying, “A moment we’ll never forget!!! Thank you @wheeloffortune for making magic happen!!! You all are the absolute best!!!”

Rhea herself also jumped into the comments, writing, “AHHH thank you thank you thank you for making this into a reality!!! 🥹🥹🥹 beyond even my wildest of dreams!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Mathew (@rheamathew_)

She also posted about the moment on her own Instagram page alongside a photo of the “Will You Marry Me?” puzzle board. “We have been nearly BURSTING with excitement to share the details of our proposal!!” Rhea wrote. “Tune in to @wheeloffortune TONIGHT on ABC to catch @rkuriakose put my jaw on the floor doing the sweetest, most elaborate thing anyone has ever done for me.”

Viewers also loved the moment and shared their reactions on social media, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Omg! I will love this as many times as I can!! So amazing and so deserving of all the happiness and love! Congratulations!”

Another added, “This is cool. But now everyone will want to do it!”

“Who’s cutting onions next to me,” quipped another.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying! I love this!” said one fan.

“Oh wow!! Now that was adorable and unexpected!! So cute!!!” wrote another.

What did you think of this special proposal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.