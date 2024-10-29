Olivia Rodrigo in Concert, ‘Only Murders’ Finale, Return of the Waverly Place Wizards, ‘Dancing’ Halloween Style

Jesse Deflorio / Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour

Special

One of today’s gutsier rock superstars gives her fans a front-row seat to her 2024 global concert tour — hailed by Variety as “maybe the best rock tour we’ll get all year” — with an energetic performance filmed at L.A.’s Intuit Dome. She whips her audience into a frenzy, charging them: “You’re gonna scream as loud as you can and let it all out!” They’re more than happy to follow her lead.

Disney / Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building

Season Finale

When last we saw our favorite comedy-mystery podcasters, no less a celebrity than Ron Howard provided a critical clue revealing to Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Sheen) the identity of stuntwoman Sazz Pataki’s (Jane Lynch) protégé and presumed killer — who happens to be with their partner Mabel (Selena Gomez), putting her in mortal danger. How this gets resolved, and how the Season 4 finale sets up the already ordered fifth season, remains to be seen. One hint: The episode is titled “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” suggesting there may be shenanigans at the much-anticipated nuptials of Oliver and Loretta (Meryl Streep).

Disney / Eric McCandless

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Series Premiere 8/7c

The popular fantasy-comedy series (2007-12) returns for a next-generation sequel, with Murders star Selena Gomez reprising her role of Alex Russo in the first of two episodes, introducing her brother Justin (David Henrie) to the powerful but untrained young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Justin had pledged to put magic behind him and try to lead a normal life with his mortal family, but the arrival of Billie (who may hold the future to the Wizard World) changes all of that. All eight episodes will be available for streaming Wednesday on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand.

Disney / Eric McCandless

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

Only seven couples are left in this season’s competition, and the battle gets scarier with “Halloween Nightmares” as the theme for dances performed (and appropriately costumed) in the Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Viennese Waltz and Tango styles. The episode also features this season’s “Dance-Offs” between two couples in a head-to-head dance, the winner of each round getting bonus points. (Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, with the season’s highest cumulative score, sit this one out with immunity.) Among the tunes this week: Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire, in case fans didn’t get enough from her Netflix concert.

Disney / Carlos Lopez-Calleja

High Potential

10/9c

Do we sense a potential workplace romance in the works on this enjoyable light mystery? Not between offbeat police consultant Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and her grudgingly impressed detective partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), that would be wrong. But while working the latest case, messy Morgan gets a talking to from Tom, a charming janitor with higher ambitions who blames her for leaving smears from her “cheesy chip fingers” around the office. Recall that the series began with her temping as an overnight janitor, and this could be a match made in TV heaven. Also satisfying: the twist in a case involving a shady health-tech CEO found dead after a rowdy launch party, impaled on one of her own trophies.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: