Jonathon Johnson Supports ‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran in ‘DWTS’ Audience Amid Dating Rumors — Fans React

Lauren Dehollogne
Comments
Jenn Tran on 'Dancing With the Stars'; Jonathon Johnson in the audience on 'DWTS'
ABC

Jenn Tran, the latest Bachelorette lead, made her Dancing With The Stars debut during the Season 33 premiere. Jenn’s performance with pro Sasha Farber was admired by none other than her former suitor, Jonathon Johnson. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite was spotted cheering his reality TV ex on in the audience on night one!

Jenn danced a cha cha with Sasha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. She received a 19 out of 30 from the judges. Jonathon sat at a table near the center of the ballroom and was all smiles over Jenn’s performance. Naturally, Bachelor Nation fans started swooning over Jonathon showing his support for Jenn.

This is not the first time the two have been seen outside of the franchise together. Jenn and Jonathon appeared at the PEOPLE + Chain 50th Anniversary party together and have posted many joint TikToks on their respective platforms. The 26-year-old physician’s assistant student was engaged to her season’s winner, Devin Strader, until he ended things with her in a 15-minute phone call.

Jonathon has been a shoulder for Jenn to lean on amidst the drama. Sharing a photo dump on Instagram, Jonathon expressed his excitement about having Jenn in his home of Los Angeles. “I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories,” he wrote on Instagram. Not long after, speculations of a potential romantic reconciliation started.

At the moment, Jenn and Jonathan are saying they’re just friends.”For now, I just enjoy his company, and I think we’re on the same page with that,” she said on The Viall Files podcast. However, many Bachelor Nation fans are still hoping that the two are more than just friends.

Besides Jonathon, Jenn has another ex cheering her on during this adventure, The Bachelor Season 28’s Joey Graziadei. The green-flag tennis pro, who is still engaged to Kelsey Anderson, is also one of the Dancing With the Stars celebrity contestants and wishes only the best for his competitor.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Dancing With the Stars - ABC

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

Dancing With the Stars

The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gypsy Rose
1
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Pregnancy Update & New Look
Oprah Winfrey and Riley Keough for 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley'
2
Oprah to Interview Riley Keough at Graceland for Presleys Special on CBS
Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Tracie Thoms, and Bryan Safi from '9-1-1' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
3
‘9-1-1’ vs. ‘Jury Duty’ in ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ — Who Won?
Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy !'
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Reveals Brand New Set & Other Changes Coming to Show
Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison in 'Home Sweet Christmas'
5
Great American Family’s Christmas Movie Schedule Revealed