Jenn Tran, the latest Bachelorette lead, made her Dancing With The Stars debut during the Season 33 premiere. Jenn’s performance with pro Sasha Farber was admired by none other than her former suitor, Jonathon Johnson. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite was spotted cheering his reality TV ex on in the audience on night one!

Jenn danced a cha cha with Sasha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. She received a 19 out of 30 from the judges. Jonathon sat at a table near the center of the ballroom and was all smiles over Jenn’s performance. Naturally, Bachelor Nation fans started swooning over Jonathon showing his support for Jenn.

jonathon in the audience for jenn? they’re never beating the allegations I fear #dwts — brittany (@brittrosenthal) September 18, 2024

This is not the first time the two have been seen outside of the franchise together. Jenn and Jonathon appeared at the PEOPLE + Chain 50th Anniversary party together and have posted many joint TikToks on their respective platforms. The 26-year-old physician’s assistant student was engaged to her season’s winner, Devin Strader, until he ended things with her in a 15-minute phone call.

Jonathon has been a shoulder for Jenn to lean on amidst the drama. Sharing a photo dump on Instagram, Jonathon expressed his excitement about having Jenn in his home of Los Angeles. “I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories,” he wrote on Instagram. Not long after, speculations of a potential romantic reconciliation started.

At the moment, Jenn and Jonathan are saying they’re just friends.”For now, I just enjoy his company, and I think we’re on the same page with that,” she said on The Viall Files podcast. However, many Bachelor Nation fans are still hoping that the two are more than just friends.

Besides Jonathon, Jenn has another ex cheering her on during this adventure, The Bachelor Season 28’s Joey Graziadei. The green-flag tennis pro, who is still engaged to Kelsey Anderson, is also one of the Dancing With the Stars celebrity contestants and wishes only the best for his competitor.

