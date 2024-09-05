Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran might be exes, but there’s no bad blood between them. Although Joey only has good things to say about Jenn, that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants her to claim the mirrorball trophy. This will be the first time two Bachelor Nation favorites will be battling it out on the dance floor in the same season of Dancing With the Stars.

Jenn, who just had a rough few days, is eager to start on this new adventure after her dramatic breakup with ex-fiance Devin Strader. The Bachelorette winner broke up with Jenn in a 15-minute phone call a month before the live finale aired. To make matters worse, he followed The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas on Instagram just one day after the break-up. TV Insider spoke with Joey about his interaction with Jenn after the finale.

“I just gave her a hug and said I was glad she was here,” Joey said on the Dancing With the Stars press line. “I think that she’s had, obviously, a crazy last couple of hours, so she had to get here really last minute and a wild night.” The all-around good guy added, “I’m supporting her a hundred percent and just happy to have her be a part of this big family that we have.”

The Bachelor hunk met Jenn during his time as the lead of Season 28. Jenn and Joey got to know each other well before she was eliminated ahead of hometowns.

They will reunite again as Joey competes against her in the ballroom, and he’s still got his eyes on the prize. “I’m not going to say I want her to lose,” Joey noted. “But you want to win. I want to win.” Joey stressed that he and DWTS pro Jenna Johnson would be focusing on their dancing. “However, the cookie crumbles, we’ll go that way,” he said.

Even though he’s not a trained dancer, Joey believes he has a bit of an upper hand on the dance floor. “I think I’m a little light on my feet,” Joey confidently said. “I really like when someone’s instructing me. I think a lot of times, if you’re a good coach, you can also be a really good learner.”

Joey and Jenn are going toe-to-toe, but the 29-year-old thinks he has a slight advantage with his mirrorball-winning DWTS pro: “She knows what she’s doing.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33, September 17, 8/7c, ABC