Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson were out and about on September 13 — and had everyone talking. The twosome that met each other during Season 21 of The Bachelorette attended a party to celebrate PEOPLE’s 50th Anniversary.

Afterward, the fan favorite and the lead quickly took to social media to post some snapshots from their night. Jenn was stunning in a black leather tube dress, while Jonathon wore simple light-wash jeans and a white T-shirt. Many have responded by asking what Jonathon rated Jenn’s latest dress as he so charmingly did during the Men Tell All.

Jonathon, who shared a few photos of them at the event red carpet together, captioned it with “The song speaks for itself,” and added, “Getting to go to events together like this is super cool. Thank you @people for having us! It was an incredible time and got to meet some amazing celebs. I hope you’ll have us again.” (He said us.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathon Johnson (@jiggity.jon)

Their joint outing had Bachelor Nation swooning. Jenn is bouncing back after ex Devin Strader ended their engagement during a 15-minute phone call. Fans have rallied around Jenn and want her to get back together with Jonathon. “Just say y’all are dating already these are all hard launch posts!!!” @_rebeccamoreno replied, while fan page @bachelorettewindmill was happy to say, “Mom and Dad look good here.”

One fan wrote, “This was the endgame bachelor nation wanted!! Been rooting for you both since day 1!!! Love these pics and I love your friendship.”

These comments were not just reserved for Jonathon’s social media posts, but Jenn must have seen them when she posted a TikTok of them together. In the clip, Jenn can be seen dancing to Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Juno.” The lyrics featured in the video included: “You know I just might let you lock me down tonight. One of me is, but two though? Give it to me, baby. You make wanna make you fall in love (oh).” She gestured to Jonathon, and they shared a very cozy embrace. She captioned her video, “New LA tour guide.”

On that same day, Jenn also uploaded another video of them together, this time having some quality time at home with their Taco Bell. Fans took to the comments to gush over Jenn and Jonathon. The emotions of their followers ranged from “I’m obsessed” to “I can’t stop smiling.”

Jenn and Jonathon continue to fuel speculation that their relationship is headed back into romantic territory, but Jenn said on The Viall Files podcast that she’s not quite ready yet for a new relationship.

“Here’s the thing, I didn’t get a fiancé out of this,” she stated. “But I’m so happy that I got a really good friend out of this and a good human being.” During his turn on The Viall Files podcast, Jonathon was a little more ambiguous when asked about rekindling a romance with her. “I don’t know how to answer that. It’s not to say that it could not ever happen. I’m not saying that,” he said.

Do you think Jenn and Jonathon are dating again? Or are they just friends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!