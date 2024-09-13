After the Lost City of Gold, the Pogues search for Blackbeard’s loot (with a side of relationship drama) in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4.

We pledge allegiance to Poguelandia. Outer Banks Season 4 is nearly here—and the Cut-dwelling Pogues are already celebrating their bit of good fortune, as well as preparing for another exciting adventure on the popular Netflix drama.

But first, in part one (Season 4’s first five episodes drop October 10, the remaining will be out November 7), the drama series flashes back to the Pogues’ return to the fictional Kildare Island in the Outer Banks after discovering the lost city of gold, El Dorado. They’ve got some money now, but they still consider themselves Pogues, and you can bet that they will still clash with the upper-class, other-side-of-the-island Kooks.

But the intrepid teens—leader John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes), ex-Kook Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), protective Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey), foolhardy JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), clever Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss), and resourceful Cleo Anderson (Carlacia Grant)—must figure out their next step. Aside from Pope, they’ve all dropped out of high school. So, what now? It’s Kildare County Surf Shop, their new business enterprise, a bait, tackle, and charter tour shop set on JJ’s old property in the Cut. “They get home, they have a little money, and they want to recreate the kind of paradise they felt when they were stranded,” says executive producer Shannon Burke. “And so, they create their dream—a work-live space that’s like a clubhouse.”

But building “Poguelandia 2.0” isn’t that easy—and they have little experience running their own business. Trouble inevitably ensues, and that’s when rich stranger Wes Genrette (Queen Sugar’s David Jensen) approached the Pogues in the Season 3 ender. He’s now looking to strike up a partnership with them to find the treasure of Edward Teach, aka, ruthless English pirate Blackbeard, who supposedly shipwrecked on a sandbar in 1718. (In real life, North Carolina state authorities confirmed in 2011 that the wreckage occurred near Beaufort, roughly 200 miles south of the Outer Banks.)

Genrette has Teach’s captain’s log, which contains the sailing locations of Queen Anne’s Revenge through the shipwreck. For the Pogues, the hunt is impossible to resist. “[This hunt] takes them further from home with higher stakes than ever,” says Burke. “They’re way outside their comfort zone.”

As John B announces in the trailer, they have “everything to lose,” including their new surf shop home. Can they trust Wes to not betray them in the end? “There’s reasons that develop that they’re not so sure about [Wes],” teases executive producer Josh Pate. Hey, they’ve been burned plenty before.

Their list of enemies also grows longer by the day, it seems, as they seek Blackbeard’s fortune. While on the hunt, they face down new adversary Dalia (The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh) and meet a dangerous outdoorsman Lighter (Rigo Sanchez). They’ll also receive some help from grieving widower Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane).

And of course, Sara’s troubled brother Rafe (Drew Starkey) is still involved, getting his greedy hands on anything he can. His relationship with Sofia (Fiona Palomo, now a series regular) will deepen as well, and he’ll develop a new partnership with his father’s ex-accomplice, big-shot realtor Hollis Robinson (Brianna Brown). (And don’t worry, fans, Pope has not forgotten about his bad blood with Rafe after the latter stole the Cross of Santo Domingo—the two will continue to clash “across the entire series,” says Burke.)

Also in Kook land, Topper (Austin North) has a new lady, the wildly toxic Ruthie (Mia Challis), and he will continue to be a thorn in the Pogues’ sides as well. “Going back to some of the elements from the first season, we really wanted to emphasize the Kook-Pogue story on the island,” says Burke. “And Topper’s a big part of that. He has gone back to being full Kook this year.” That’s only fair considering the spurned ex-boyfriend of Sarah’s set fire to John B’s house—while the Pogues were still inside! —when he saw Sarah back in the arms of John B.

There’s plenty more relationship drama and steamy moments ahead in Season 4. It wouldn’t be Outer Banks without those passionate elements. “It was always in the DNA of the show to do teen romance,” notes Pate. Burke adds: “We’re definitely thinking about it all the time.” And so are the fans.

Initially, John B and Sarah were the romantic focal point for the series’ first season, but since then, all the core Pogues have coupled up. Burke admits they “were surprised [by] the fans’ fervor” for pals JJ and Kiara, who finally got together in Season 3 after a lengthy will-they-or-won’t-they. “[Fans] were begging for it,” Burke says.

Also in the finale, love bloomed for the practical Pope and scrappy newcomer Cleo. (It’s about time!) Just because they’re in the Honeymoon Phase doesn’t mean their fresh relationship won’t be tested, warns Burke. “They’re in different places,” he says. “Cleo’s place on the island is different than the rest of the Pogues, and that [might] cause some strain.”

In general, expect turbulence for the Pogues, especially as they hit the treasure-hunting trail. Epic chase scenes, deep-sea diving, and more are on the docket as this season moves its players beyond the board more than ever before. And, says Burke, “the pressures that they’re facing externally [in the treasure hunt and beyond] put pressure on them and their relationships.” Gulp. At least they’re PFL, right?

Outer Banks, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, October 10, Netflix