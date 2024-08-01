Amanda Seyfried Lends Star Power to ‘Clear the Shelters’ Campaign

Amanda Seyfried is lending her star power to save some pets once again.

On Thursday (August 1), NBCUniversal Local announced that the actor, producer, and singer-songwriter joined its 10th annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign, which promotes nationwide pet adoptions and donations from August 10 through September 10. As part of her contribution to the effort, she will host NBC’s Clear the Shelters special on August 16.

In a statement, Seyfried said, “As a lifelong animal lover who has rescued and fostered pets, I know the life-changing impact of welcoming pets into your life and understand the growing challenges faced by animal shelters and rescues. That’s why I’m so proud to participate in the 10th annual Clear The Shelters and support its mission of promoting pet adoption and raising funds that benefit animal welfare.” Seyfried has previously worked with Best Friends Animal Society to promote a similar mission of encouraging animal adoption.

Seyfried is known for her celebrated work in TV series such as Big Love and her Emmy-winning turn on The Dropout, along with the films Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!, Dear John, Les Misérables, and Mank, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination. She’ll next be seen in Peacock’s Long Bright River.

According to a press release provided by NBCU Local, the “Clear the Shelters” campaign, in its first nine iterations, has led to the adoption of more than a million pets since 2015.

Fundraising for the campaign begins today, August 1, and is led by Greater Good Charities. Donations can be made through September 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Meanwhile, virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the sixth consecutive campaign through WeRescue.