Opa! Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean has boarded a new crew under Captain Sandy Yawn. She’ll be navigating the 180-foot M/Y Mustique around the ancient and picturesque paradise Greece has to offer. Yawn welcomes Aesha Scott back as chief stew. She started her career on the Med in 2019, appearing in Seasons 4 and 5.

Yawn once again has to not only navigate the vessel but also the dynamics of the crew, and at times, guests. Rounding out the team is stew and alum Elena Deubaich, stew Bri Muller, chef Johnathan Shillingford, bosun Iain Maclean, and deckhands Joe Bradley, Nathan Gallager, and Gael Cameron. Outside work, cameras also captured a relationship milestone as Yawn popped the question to her now-wife Leah.

Here the cap catches us up on married life and what’s to come over the course of another drama-filled series of charters at sea.

Congratulations on the recent nuptials. How was it having your engagement captured this season?

Sandy Yawn: Being married feels incredible. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life. Having the engagement part of the season is incredible. June is Pride Month. To have that experience and to show people what love is. Not to mention us being a same-sex couple, it’s incredible. This has really never happened with the Below Deck franchise. It’s not something you see very often in my industry. People don’t really come out like this. We show that love is real. We show people that if you’re really in love, then just be you. For me, having it on an episode meant all that.

Why was then the right time to pop the question?

It was Greece. It was like, “Oh my God, love is in the air.” I had been thinking about it. I wanted to do it last year, but things got away from me, and we got very busy. This year I thought, “I’m going to do it because we had been together for five years at this point. She is the one. Ask.”

How was it having Aesha back this season?

Having Aesha back was a breath of fresh air. For me, it was like watching someone go off to school and come back grown up. She brought an incredible skillset. I love her. She is a natural-born leader. She is pleasant and kind. Every chief stew brings certain elements, and I think Aesha has them all. Every chief stew I work with I enjoy it. I like watching them transform into great leaders. The same for every department head. It’s a journey, and she has worked hard at it. I was so proud to have her back.

When it comes to the start of the season, you ran into an issue with provisions. Did you see this as the first real test of how the crew can handle a situation right out of the gate?

That was my first thought. What I love about Aesha is you give her lemons and she turns them into wine. I think that happens across all departments because our mindsets are trained like that. We’re trained to pivot, create, think outside the box, and keep the magic happening. That’s what happened. These things happen. It is rare and unfortunate it happened to us at the start of the season. The way the crew handled it, they were pros.

What stands out to you about this crew dynamic? Were there any points where you had to step in to handle any issues?

When you mix personalities and work and live together, you’re always going to have those challenges. In the workplace, there is a fine line between friendship and work-ship. The boat was down a stewardess because we were down a cabin. Aesha was already starting behind the starting line. Then to manage those personalities, you have conflict. That can be very stressful, but watching them, you would never know because you see Aesha navigate that. When people come to me and ask for advice, I give it to them. I lived a long time and probably lived through it. My thing is to pause and think about the best way to make them more effective. How do you infuse them with positivity, but at the same time correct them? Aesha is great at that. She already has that skill set.

What are some things you have learned over the years through your experience?

Honestly, the more I watch myself on television, I want to take more time with the crew and listen to them and know who they are and when they need help, be there for them.

How were the charter guests this season? Did they behave?

I just think as the season goes on, you’ll see the challenges without giving too much away. It happens all the time. It’s just different people and boats.

What stands out from the boat perspective?

Weather and mechanical. It happens every season as well. For sure you’re going to see some of that play out for us.

With this being Pride Month, have you heard of the success stories of those who have watched you on the show and been inspired by the example you have set?

I always say if you’re okay with who you are, other people around you will be okay with who you are. If you’re uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. So just be okay with who you are. In my industry, it’s a great industry to work in. It has changed over the years. So, I see more of same-sex. People don’t wear it on their sleeves. I don’t lead with that. I walk in as Sandy, do my job and if it comes up, I talk about my life, which is Leah. I don’t have any shame.

How would you rank Jonathan this season?

Jonathan was a very chill chef.

What are you most excited about for viewers to see?

Greece! All things Greece. It’s an incredible country to visit.

