IndyCar TV Schedule 2024 on NBC Sports

Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward and 2023 champion Alex Palou hit the gas on the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season Sunday, March 10, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on NBC/Peacock.

The St. Pete GP, is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

“St. Pete really is the best place to kick the season off,” says analyst James Hinchcliffe. “The track is fast, fun, and challenging — a great first test of driver and machine after a long offseason — and the backdrop is unbeatable. The entire city and surrounding area really get behind this race and it creates such a cool atmosphere for fans and competitors.”

A brand-new, made-for-TV exhibition race takes place at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California, on NBC/Peacock Sunday, March 24. Drivers compete on the private motorsport club’s three-mile, 19-turn Twin Palms Raceway with the winner claiming a $1 million prize.

The biggest event on the IndyCar calendar, the 108th Indianapolis 500, takes place Sunday, May 26, on its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.

The entire IndyCar Series season airs on NBC and USA Network, with all races, practices and qualifying also streaming on Peacock. Peacock also has exclusive coverage of July’s Toronto race and the August 31 race at the Milwaukee Mile.

Leigh Diffey has the race call with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Georgia Henneberry and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

NTT IndyCar Series 2024 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.

Sunday, March 10

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, NBC, noon/11a c

Sunday, March 24

The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge (non-points event), NBC, 12:30/11:30a c

Sunday, April 21

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, USA Network, 3/2c

Sunday, April 28

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, NBC, 1/noon c

Saturday, May 11

Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, May 26

108th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, 11a/10a c

Sunday, June 2

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, USA Network, Noon/11a c

Sunday, June 9

Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, NBC, 3:30/2:30c

Sunday, June 23

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, USA Network, 6/5c

Sunday, July 7

Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBC, 1:30/12:30c

Saturday, July 13

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Iowa Speedway, NBC, 8/7c

Sunday, July 14

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Iowa Speedway, NBC, Noon/11a c

Sunday, July 21

Honda Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Peacock, 1/noon c

Saturday, August 17

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

Sunday, August 25

BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, USA Network, 3/2c

Saturday, August 31

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1, Milwaukee Mile, Peacock, 6/5c

Sunday, September 1

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2, Milwaukee Mile, USA Network, 2:30/3:30c

Sunday, September 15

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, NBC, 3/2c