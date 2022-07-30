Remembering Tony Dow (Wally Cleaver), ‘Afraid of the Dark’ and ‘City on a Hill’ Return, ‘Naked’ Gets Frozen

MeTV pays tribute to the late Tony Dow, immortalized as Leave It to Beaver’s older brother Wally, with a Sunday afternoon of classic episodes. Nickelodeon’s reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? returns on Ghost Island. Showtime launches a third season of its Boston crime drama City on a Hill. Discovery’s Naked and Afraid franchise beats the heat with a Frozen spinoff set in the Rocky Mountains.

Leave It to Beaver

Special 12/11c

SUNDAY: The passing of Tony Dow this week brought back a flood of memories for generations weaned on the antics of Beaver Cleaver (Jerry Mathers) and his idealized sitcom family—including Dow as earnest older brother Wally—in Beaver, which aired from 1957 to 1963 on CBS and ABC, and forever in syndication. A five-hour marathon tribute features some of Dow’s most memorable episodes, with titles including “Wally’s Job,” “Wally’s Weekend Job,” “Wally’s Car,” “Wally’s New Suit” and “Wally’s Practical Joke.” (Things were simpler then, at least on TV.) Come for the brotherly love, stay for the gentle, timeless humor.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Season Premiere 7/6c

SATURDAY: The reboot of the famed 1990s kids’ horror series returns with a miniseries (through Aug. 13) titled Ghost Island. This resort destination is where four best friends, forming a new Midnight Society, discover terrors lurking in one of the hotel’s locked rooms—Room 13, naturally—in the first of two back-to-back episode

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

City on a Hill

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The third season of the Boston-set crime drama opens with ex-FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) landing on his feet as security chief for a wealthy Beacon Hill family. Their shady shenanigans will eventually force him to cross paths again with ambitious ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge), who’s temporarily off to Brooklyn to deal with personal matters. In a subplot reminiscent of The Wire, lawyer Siobhan Quays (Lauren E. Banks) leaves her posh law firm for a job at the ACLU, where her case involving a construction worker injured on the Big Dig gives her a first-hand education about the depths of the city’s corruption.

Naked and Afraid XL

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Kind of makes you miss Shark Week already. One of the channel’s most popular survival franchises returns with an all-star “Frozen” edition guaranteed to take your mind off the latest heat wave. Four teams of three, comprised of fan favorites (including three from the current season of Naked and Afraid XL), are dropped into the frigid snowbanks of Montana’s Rocky Mountains with the usual lack of basic amenities. Warmth, shelter and sustenance are obviously priorities, but adding to the challenge are the beasts of the forests waking from hibernation: mountain lions, wolves and grizzly bears, oh my.

