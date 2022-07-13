‘Ultimate Space Telescope,’ Phoebe Robinson’s ‘Trash,’ Thor Swims with Sharks, ‘Five Guys’ on a Date

While we’re still being dazzled by images from deep space courtesy of the James Webb Space Telescope, PBS’ Ultimate Space Telescope, special edition of Nova reveals how the project began. Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) brings her unfiltered humor to Freeform in the sitcom Everything’s Trash. National Geographic’s SharkFest swims to ABC with a rebroadcast of last year’s Shark Beach special featuring Chris Hemsworth. The twist in Lifetime’s Five Guys a Week dating show involves five guys invading a woman’s home to pitch woo.

Ultimate Space Telescope

Special

All the world’s eyes have been on the farthest reaches of the universe this week, when NASA revealed the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Ultimate Space Telescope, a very special episode of Nova, explores how this telescope was built and launched, with the goal to give scientists an opportunity to better understand the birth of galaxies and other secrets of deep space. It’s a real-life Star Trek that has captured the globe’s imagination.

Freeform/Jabari Jacobs

Everything’s Trash

Series Premiere 10/9c

Don’t even bother trying to slut-shame Phoebe Hill, the creation of freewheeling comedian Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens). She’ll beat you to the punch, and punchline, as the irreverent podcasting voice of Everything’s Trash, the podcast within a sitcom that follows Phoebe’s misadventures as a single lady enjoying sex in the city of Brooklyn. “I’m a messy b—h. That’s why you love me,” is her unrepentant response when her antics get out of hand. But when her more grounded brother (Jordan Carlos), a non-profit lawyer, announces a run for local political office, Phoebe’s foibles could have more damaging consequences. What’s a fun-loving cocoa queen to do? The series opens with back-to-back episodes.

National Geographic

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

Special 9/8c

A highlight of last year’s SharkFest on National Geographic, this rebroadcast is a natural for a prime-time network spotlight, riding the formidable coattails of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth is in his native Australia studying the science of shark behavior after an upsurge in local shark attacks. With conservationist Valerie Taylor as his guide, the actor takes a deep dive into the world of sharks to learn of new technologies and measures that could help stem human-shark interactions. Followed, naturally, by two episodes of Shark Tank at 9/8c and 10/9c. Meanwhile, original episodes of this year’s SharkFest continue, including Shark Queens (9/8c, National Geographic), a study of the female of the species, exploring whether they or their male counterparts rule the ocean. Followed by Baby Sharks (10/9c), which tracks the survival instincts of newly born sharks as they learn quickly to fend for themselves.

Five Guys a Week

Series Premiere 10/9c

Adapted from a hit U.K. dating series, this experiment in made-for-TV real-life romcomedy sends five guys each week into a woman’s home as she embarks on serial dating while the guys fight for attention—and room on the floor to sleep. Over a week’s time, she’ll eliminate the guys one by one until she settles on The One. But as divorcee Mercy announces in the season opener, “If I find the [toilet] seat up again, I’m sending all of them home.” And for heaven’s sake, pick up your socks.

