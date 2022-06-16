‘Hacks’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Get ready for some more laughs at HBO Max as the streamer renews its Emmy-winning comedy Hacks for a third season.

The series from co-creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky will be back to continue the story of legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young and entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). Season 2 of the series debuted on May 12 and concluded on June 2.

The series’ first season received plenty of love beyond the Emmys with honors from AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG, WGA, and GLAAD. Season 2 continued to follow the evolving mentorship relationship between Deborah and Ava as they took to the road to test Deborah’s stand-up routine on fans.

“We congratulate Hacks‘ extraordinarily gifted executive producers and cast, and our partners at Universal Television,” HBO Max’s head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. ‘We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show.”

As viewers will recall, Season 2 concluded with Deborah turning her stand-up routine into a special that was sold through her QVC spot before going wide on television. Following the big success, she released Ava from her writing duties on the team, wishing for her mentee to move onto greener job pastures.

Much to Ava’s dismay, this doesn’t seem like a welcome separation, making for a unique situation in the show’s eventual Season 3 return. What does the show look like with Deborah and Ava operating separately on different paths? Only time will tell.

“The first two seasons o Hacks — expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen — gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply,” Universal Television’s president Erin Underhill shared. “We’re thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble.”

Hacks features Smart and Einbinder with a slew of other talented stars including Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo.

Season 2 featured a charismatic cast of new guest stars ranging from Laurie Metcalf and Martha Kelly to Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, Margaret Cho, and Devon Sawa. Along with co-creating the series, Downs, Aniello, and Statsky all executive produce alongside Michael Schur, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett.

Stay tuned for more from the comedy as Hacks Season 3 takes shape at HBO Max, and don’t miss a single laugh leading up to the return by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on the platform anytime.

Hacks, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max