NFL Divisional Playoffs, ‘Billions’ Is Back, Daryl’s ‘Walking Dead’ History

The road to the Super Bowl advances with the NFL Divisional Playoffs on Saturday and Sunday. Billions returns to Showtime without one of its original stars. AMC brings its streaming series The Walking Dead: Origins to the linear channel, with actors telling their characters’ story arcs as a build-up to the series’ final episodes.

NFL Playoffs

Now that the playoffs to the playoffs are behind us, the NFL gets down to business with high-stakes gridiron action Saturday and Sunday, all leading to next month’s Super Bowl. First, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans (Saturday, 4:30/ET, CBS, streaming on Paramount+) followed by the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Green Bay Packers (8:15/ET, Fox). On Sunday, the Rams go up against the Buccaneers in the afternoon playoff (3 pm/ET, NBC; streaming on Peacock), followed by the Bills vs. the Chiefs on CBS (6:30/ET). This means no 60 Minutes this Sunday, and CBS will follow Sunday’s playoff game with the first of a two-part episode of CSI: Hawaii (approx. 10/9c) that concludes Monday.

Billions

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The power balance has shifted with Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) now ruling Axe Capital in the sixth season of the big-money drama. As Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) zeroes in on his new target, look for new alliances to form as another war commences.

The Walking Dead: Origins

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: As the epic zombie thriller nears its inevitable end—Part 2 of the extended final season begins Feb. 20—see how it all began when AMC airs a four-part origin anthology (previously exclusive to AMC+) narrated by the actors who brought these iconic characters to life. First up is the heroic story of Daryl Dixon, as told by Norman Reedus. (Negan, Maggie and Carol get their moment in successive weeks.)

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The final two chapters of the biographical docuseries find the iconic movie star/sex symbol at the peak of her popularity and visibility: battling with her studio, marrying playwright Arthur Miller as she pursues more serious roles, triumphing in her greatest comic performance (Some Like It Hot), and reveling in celebrity by singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Her untimely death in 1962 only burnished her mystique, and we’re still talking about her 60 years later.

