Relive Clint Eastwood's Iconic Role in SundanceTV's 'Dirty Harry' Marathon

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane when SundanceTV airs all five Dirty Harry movies on Monday, January 27.

Here’s a rundown of the movie marathon to air in the order they originally premiered:

Dirty Harry (1971)

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino, Reni Santoni, John Larch, Andy Robinson, John Vernon, John Mitchum, Mae Mercer

A police detective (Eastwood) defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco.

Airing at 5/4c on SundanceTV

Magnum Force (1973)

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook, David Soul, Mitchell Ryan, Felton Perry, Robert Urich, Kip Niven, Tim Matheson.

Inspector Dirty Harry Callahan (Eastwood) links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department.

Airing at 7:15/6:15c on SundanceTV

The Enforcer (1976)

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly, Harry Guardino, Bradford Dillman, John Mitchum, DeVeren Bookwalter, John Crawford, Albert Popwell

Dirty Harry Callahan (Eastwood) and his female partner (Daly) hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz.

Airing at 9:45/8:45c on SundanceTV

Sudden Impact (1983)

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, Pat Hingle, Bradford Dillman, Paul Drake, Jack Thibeau, Albert Popwell, Michael Currie, Mark Keyloun

San Francisco's Dirty Harry Callahan (Eastwood) meets an artist (Locke) with her own code of vigilante justice.

Airing at 11:45/10:45c on SundanceTV

The Dead Pool (1988)

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson, Evan C. Kim, Liam Neeson, David Hunt, Michael Currie, Michael Goodwin, Darwin Gillett, Jim Carrey, Anthony Charnota, Ronnie Claire Edwards, Louis Giambalvo

San Francisco's Dirty Harry Callahan (Eastwood) protects a newswoman (Clarkson) and others on a celebrity hit list.

Airing at 2 AM/1c on SundanceTV