'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' Voting Phone Numbers for Season 26

Huddle up, Dancing With the Stars fans — the shortened 26th season of the ballroom competition (or "seasonette," as we're calling it) is only four weeks long, so your votes are more important than ever before.

Two athletes will be sent home each week, so you'll need to vote early and vote often to keep your favorite jock in the running for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy! To facilitate the double jeopardy of DWTS: Athletes, ABC has tweaked the rules for voting, so read below for deets on how to vote.

How to Vote

In week one of the four-week competition, the first elimination will be based on live online votes cast during the live broadcast in the eastern and central time zones, along with the judges’ scores. Vote Here! So as soon as the show starts, start voting for your favorite couple, even if they haven’t danced yet. After voting closes at the end of the episode, the votes will be tallied and two couples will then be eliminated.

At the end of the first episode, overnight voting will open for phone, online and via Facebook which will factor into the week two eliminations. Toll-free phone voting will be open nationwide from the end of the live show until 5:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Voting online and via Facebook will open at the end of the live show and closes at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 1.

For the May 7 and May 14 episodes, viewers can vote by phone or online and via Facebook starting at the top of those respective shows at 8/7c. Toll-free voting will close at 5am/4c and online voting will close at 8/7c on Tuesday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 15.

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson – Cha Cha – “Sissy That Walk” by RuPaul

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “Them Girls” by Whitney Myer

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson – Salsa – “Mr. Put It Down” by Ricky Martin featuring Pitbull

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “Feeling Good” by Avicii

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot – “All-American Girl” by Carrie Underwood

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Centerfield” by John Fogerty

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess – Cha Cha – “Finesse” by Bruno Mars

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten – Salsa – “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber – Foxtrot – “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

Season 26 Voting Phone Numbers

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson, 1-800-868-3401

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko, 1-800-868-3402

Chris Mazder and Witney Carson, 1-800-868-3403

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev, 1-800-868-3404

Jennie Finch and Keo Motsepe, 1-800-868-3405

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater, 1-800-868-3406

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess, 1-800-868-3407

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold, 1-800-868-3408

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten, 1-800-868-3409

Tonya Harding and Sasha Ferber, 1-800-868-3410

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, Season 26 Premiere, Monday, April 30, 8/7c, ABC