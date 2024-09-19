‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Swoon Over ‘Hot Priest’ Father Steve Jakubowski

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Jeopardy!'s Hot Priest, Father Steve Jakubowski
Jeopardy!, Inc,/Sony Pictures Television

Jeopardy! fans were left swooning over TV’s newest “hot priest” during the September 19th game as Father Steve Jakubowski joined the panel of competitors that also included returning champ Chris Lindsay and fellow newbie Jen Feldman.

Originally from Grand, Rapids, Michigan, Father Steve is a Catholic Priest who held his own up until the Final Jeopardy round where he closed out the game with a mere $99. But his loss wasn’t so much of the focus as viewers at home couldn’t help but take note of the priest, an unusual sight on the game show.

While there have been others featured in previous matches, viewers began drawing comparisons to Fleabag, dubbing him under the aforementioned nickname of “Hot Priest,” which Andrew Scott was famously known for after his performance in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning comedy.

As one fan put it on X (formerly known as Twitter), “hot priest on jeopardy what is going on.”

“Omg father Steve is so enjoyable to watch he’s so happy to be there,” another fan acknowledged on X.

And these are some of the tamer reactions, scroll down for a peek at how viewers are responding to Father Steve’s brief but memorable run as a competitor.

What did you think of Father Steve’s appearance? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

