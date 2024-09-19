This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fans were left swooning over TV’s newest “hot priest” during the September 19th game as Father Steve Jakubowski joined the panel of competitors that also included returning champ Chris Lindsay and fellow newbie Jen Feldman.

Originally from Grand, Rapids, Michigan, Father Steve is a Catholic Priest who held his own up until the Final Jeopardy round where he closed out the game with a mere $99. But his loss wasn’t so much of the focus as viewers at home couldn’t help but take note of the priest, an unusual sight on the game show.

While there have been others featured in previous matches, viewers began drawing comparisons to Fleabag, dubbing him under the aforementioned nickname of “Hot Priest,” which Andrew Scott was famously known for after his performance in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning comedy.

As one fan put it on X (formerly known as Twitter), “hot priest on jeopardy what is going on.”

hot priest on jeopardy what is going on pic.twitter.com/EXQSTxhXtL — emily (@tornvelvets) September 19, 2024

“Omg father Steve is so enjoyable to watch he’s so happy to be there,” another fan acknowledged on X.

Omg father Steve is so enjoyable to watch he’s so happy to be there #jeopardy — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) September 19, 2024

And these are some of the tamer reactions, scroll down for a peek at how viewers are responding to Father Steve’s brief but memorable run as a competitor.

This Jeopardy contestant is a PRIEST? I’m about to convert pic.twitter.com/hwoRilym0N — Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) September 19, 2024

Hot priest on Jeopardy! let’s goooo — Joanie Plunkett (@joanieplunkett) September 19, 2024

call me fleabag because i think i need this hot preist on jeopardy rn — cecelia maud (@bravobycecilia) September 19, 2024

Damn, the good looking priest lost !!

Oooops! LOL #jeopardy — BBfan4life4sure (@BBfan4life4sure) September 19, 2024

Hot priest on jeopardy tonight, a small win I needed — Emma (@emmasspeck) September 19, 2024

What did you think of Father Steve’s appearance? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings