[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the August 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits.]

Big Ed Brown doesn’t think Liz Woods’ new relationship will last. After Liz’s new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, is introduced during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits tell all, he joins Liz at the house with the rest of the cast, including Big Ed.

“I’m willing to place a bet for a thousand bucks that in six months, him and I will be at a bar, and he’ll be crying into his beer,” Big Ed says on the way back to the house. “The good news is she’s not my problem anymore. I dodged probably the biggest bullet I could have had in my life.”

At dinner, Big Ed can’t let go of his past drama with his ex. He calls his sister to talk about the taco pasta debacle that was the final straw in his and Liz’s relationship. After Big Ed yells at Liz in front of everyone to let his sister talk, Jayson snaps at Big Ed, “You’re such a f**king p*ssy.”

The tension in the house reaches a breaking point, leading Liz and Ed to exchange some barbed comments. “I’m so happy that I can mentally and physically look up to someone for the first time in my life,” Liz says at the bar, right in front of Big Ed.

Big Ed claps back, “You have sloppy sex.” Liz wastes no time in responding, “You watch porn that is stepbrother-stepsister.” Ouch.

While Liz hangs out with the girls, Jayson plays pool with Manuel. In Spanish, Manuel tells Jayson, “You guys seem really in love.” He also asks Jayson about living with Big Ed under the same roof.

“I’m not worried about him at all,” Jayson says. “If he says something, I’m going to defend her. I’m not worried about him.”

Liz happily proclaims that she’s never been happier. During the August 4 episode, Jayson tells the room that he and Liz will be sharing a room and that they’ll be “making a baby in there later.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+