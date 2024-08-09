Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

90 Day Fiancé fans have followed Big Ed and Liz Woods’ relationship from its beginning to its taco pasta-infused ending. Liz debuted her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, during the first episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits tell all in front of Big Ed, and it’s become increasingly clear that this shouldn’t be the last we see of the Liz and Jayson.

From the jump, Jayson has not been afraid to confront Big Ed and defend Liz. He’s proudly stood by her side and let her get the closure she needed from Big Ed, who called off their wedding just weeks before they were supposed to say “I do.”

Jayson even joined Liz and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast, including Big Ed, at the mansion during the tell all. He’s confident about his relationship with Liz, which is thrilling to see next to Big Ed, who seems uncomfortable witnessing Liz so happy and in love.

Jayson has become the perfect reality show foil to Big Ed. At this point, we’ve gotten so accustomed to the animosity between Big Ed and Liz, so Jayson’s input has been very interesting television. After Big Ed calls his sister about the taco pasta debacle, Jayson tells Big Ed in front of everyone that he’s “such a f**king p*ssy.”

After so much drama and turmoil between Liz and Big Ed, a spinoff focusing on Liz and Jayson’s fresh and exciting love story would be an excellent way to expand the franchise in a new way. We want to see Liz happy and embracing this next chapter of her life. A spinoff is the perfect way to capture this moment in time and allow viewers to get to know Jayson.

A spinoff series would also showcase the differences in Liz’s relationships. In the final chapter of their romance, Liz and Big Ed were constantly at odds. Liz told TV Insider that Jayson is her “other half.” She gushed, “I love him tremendously.”

When we asked Liz about a potential spinoff centering on her and Jayson, she replied, “You kind of need drama, to be honest. I don’t know if we really make that category, but I definitely know people are excited to meet my new man.”

Well, a visit from Big Ed now and then would fix that. This is the 90 Day Fiancé franchise we’re talking about, after all. He’d have to pop up in intervals. Big Ed said during the tell all that he predicted Liz and Jayson would eventually split, and Jayson would be “crying into his beer” in six months. While we’d be surprised if that ended up being true, we’d watch these two share a beer and hash it out.

In a dream scenario, we’d love to see Liz and Jayson eventually marry and bring her 90 Day journey full circle. Big Ed called off their wedding and set her life down a different path that led her to Jayson. Watching Liz get the wedding of her dreams after heartbreak would be A+ reality TV.

TLC, we’re hoping you’re listening!

Do you think Liz and Jayson should get their own 90 Day spinoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+