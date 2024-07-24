Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Liz Woods’ new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, is ready to make his TV debut. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the July 28 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Jayson joins Liz on stage with the rest of the cast, including her ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“Have you found someone special?” 90 Day Fiancé tell all host Shaun Robinson asks Liz, who begins to cry as she nods her head. When Shaun asks why she’s crying, Liz responds, “Because he [Jayson] just never tears me down, and I’ve been able to talk to him inside out, even about mine and Ed’s relationship”

Liz reveals that Jayson told her to attend the tell all and get “all the closure” she needed to “heal and move on.” Turns out, Jayson has been invited to participate in the tell all.

He walks onto the stage from behind the camera and heads straight for Liz. They meet each other and share a sweet kiss. “No crying, okay?” he whispers to Liz. “No more crying.”

Meanwhile, Big Ed is just sitting on stage and watching this all go down in front of him. This is the first time Jayson and Big Ed have come face-to-face. Jayson doesn’t waste any time addressing Liz’s ex.

“I don’t have much to say to you, first of all,” Jayson tells Big Ed. “After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me.”

Liz previously spoke with TV Insider and hinted that her new boyfriend would be showing up for the tell all. The reality star also opened up about how happy she is with Jayson after her split from Big Ed.

“I love him tremendously,” she gushed. “He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did a spectacular raising him.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+