‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Peter Gallagher Hints at Hamilton’s Connection to Meredith

In the midst of a surge of patients at the several-surgeons-short Grey Sloan Memorial, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) receives an unexpected — and consequential — invitation on Grey’s Anatomy. Minnesota neurosurgeon David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) asks her to attend the opening of a research library dedicated to her mother. That, of course, would be the late Ellis Grey, a brilliant surgeon and a difficult figure in Meredith’s life.

Hamilton “knew her somewhat in the past,” says Gallagher (Grace and Frankie, the upcoming Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist holiday movie). “In addition to that coincidence, he regards Meredith as a premier surgeon in her field, and so that interests him.”

See Also Where We Pick Up With Meredith/Hayes & More 'Grey's Anatomy' Pairs in Season 18 Plus, a 'solid' Owen and Teddy and a very single Jo and her new focus — baby daughter Luna! And did we mention a return from Ellis Grey?

Hamilton finds convincing Mer no sure thing. She’s dealing with mommy dearest’s internalized critical voice (Kate Burton will make a number of return appearances as Ellis). On top of that, “some of Meredith’s colleagues think he’s up to something,” Gallagher says. The actor isn’t so sure. “I was fully expecting Hamilton to be brash and insensitive,” he notes. “That’s not my impression. He’s really good at his job, and so far, he seems to be a pretty good human being!”

For his part, Gallagher is enjoying his very first hospital drama — even the medical jargon, which isn’t entirely unfamiliar. “My mother was a bacteriologist. She helped develop penicillin during the Second World War.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 18 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 9/8c, ABC