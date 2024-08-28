Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Taylor Swift might already call Travis Kelce her lover, but has fiancée been added to that list? Sports reporter Adam Schefter has alluded that an engagement announcement might be on the horizon. Or he at least joked about it in response to ESPN’s NFL Live host Laura Rutledge’s story about Kelce’s new racehorse.

Rutledge started the clip by saying Kelce “made a big purchase recently,” to which she jokingly added, “No, not an engagement ring.” This kicked off the topic of Kelce’s newest addition, a racehorse named Swift Delivery.

This revelation was quickly followed by Schefter asked, “How do you know that Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?” The other anchors riffed off that almost immediately by asking, “Are you going to break some big news here?” Watch the full clip below.

“How do you that know Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?” @AdamSchefter asking the important questions pic.twitter.com/29iJdHaIp9 — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2024

That exact question has been asked multiple times over the past few months as Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been going strong since July 2023, two months before the public caught wind of the whirlwind romance. Throughout the past year, the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end have supported each other through difficult times and were there to celebrate the other’s wins.

Swift was in the stands cheering Kelce on during his latest Super Bowl win in Las Vegas, and Kelce was often spotted at Swift’s Eras Tour show. He even made it on stage during one of Swift’s Wembley Stadium performances in London.

So, although the two have been going steady for over a year now, fans are eagerly awaiting for the two to take it a step further. Schefter’s cryptic comments might have given them renewed hope. Just like the other anchors’ reactions, a Kelce-Swift engagement would be a huge story. But for now, we all just have to wait and see when the superstar couple will take it to the next level.