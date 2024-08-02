Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran is keeping her focus as she searches for love. The 26-year-old got the surprise of her life when ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi showed up in New Zealand, and Jenn revealed how she’s feeling about this stage of her journey in TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the August 5 episode of The Bachelorette.

She sits down for a coffee chat with host Jesse Palmer. “I needed this,” she admits. Jesse acknowledges it was a “long day yesterday,” referring to her ex’s return.

“Last night was crazy,” Jenn says. “I want to focus on digging deeper with these guys because I do think this is a crucial week to continue building momentum in all of these relationships.”

Jesse asks Jenn what she still needs to see from her potential husbands moving forward. “Obviously, there’s something there,” she replies. “There’s banter. There’s chemistry. But with each week, I can feel that I get a better sense of what I want in a future. The more and more I’m building these relationships, I’m seeing things that I do want.”

Jenn’s road to love got very complicated when Matt showed up out of the blue. In the July 27 episode, Jenn was shocked to learn her ex had hopped on a plane to New Zealand on his own dime to ask for a second chance. He wanted to join the show and win her back.

“I’m not ready to just let you go and get engaged without telling you that I still have really strong feelings for you,” Matt told Jenn. “I’m just asking that you just give me the chance to show you how much this all means to me.”

Viewers didn’t get to see Jenn’s decision in the episode, but from the looks of our sneak peek, she needs a moment to debrief after the drama.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC