Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 28 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits.]

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda faced their marriage problems head-on during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits. In the first part of the shocking tell all special, Jasmine made startling claims about their love life.

Host Shaun Robinson asked Jasmine how long it had been since she and Gino had been intimate. “It’s gonna be eight months,” Jasmine said. Gino denied this and claimed it had only been “four or five” months.

Loren Brovarnik told Gino, “She wants to be intimate with you. Men would kill for that.” He responded, “You don’t know the kind of fights we get into, and it gets really intense at times, okay?” He said that his fights with Jasmine have impacted their intimacy.

An emotional Jasmine explained that she’s “apologized so many times” to Gino for her part in their problems, but feels “rejected” by him at this point.

“He doesn’t even want me to see him naked,” she revealed. “He has a problem with me seeing him naked.” When Gino said that wasn’t true, Jasmine replied, “I have never seen you completely naked, Gino. Never.”

The entire room was shocked by Jasmine’s claim. Shaun asked Jasmine to reiterate what she had just said. “I have never seen Gino naked,” Jasmine said without missing a beat.

Jasmine added, “He has never stood up in front of me fully naked.” She noted that when they’ve been intimate in the past, Gino has gotten down to his underwear in front of her. However, anything beyond that, Gino will turn the lights off so she can’t see him.

“So I have never seen Gino naked. I swear to God,” she repeated. Gino continued to deny Jasmine’s claims. One thing he did admit? He does take his hat off during sex.

When Liz Woods asked if they’d ever showered together, Jasmine quickly said, “Never.” Gino brought up a past time they were in the bathtub together. “In the tub, you were [in] underwear. You were not naked,” Jasmine said. After thinking about it, Gino conceded that Jasmine was “possibly” correct.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+