[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.]

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s marriage continued to fall apart on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. In the July 21 episode, Jasmine brought up her immigration paperwork. When she asked Gino if he’d submitted it, he admitted that he hadn’t yet because he wasn’t finished filling it out.

“You just ruined my life,” Jasmine told him. “You hate me.”

Jasmine pointed out that Gino “quit his job to have time for me and taking care of all my immigration process. But he hasn’t even applied for my green card, nothing. I have no status at all.”

Later, Jasmine returned to her and Gino’s hotel room to discuss the situation further. He revealed he had 20 percent of the immigration paperwork left to fill out. Jasmine then asked Gino to hand over her passport and legal documents.

“Ever since I came to the United States, I haven’t had access to my passport,” she revealed. “Except from when we travel, he hands it to me, and then he take it back, and I don’t see it again. And I would be okay with it if it is in a safe place that I have access to and we both can take it. But that’s a problem. He is the only one who has access to it.”

A frustrated Gino said he’d hand over the passport and make her do the rest of the paperwork. “I’m not going to do any more work on the paperwork until we are in a good relationship,” he said. Jasmine yelled that she wanted her passport and paperwork so she could go see her children in Panama.

Their fight escalated to the point where Jasmine told him to get out of their hotel room. Gino refused and told Jasmine to leave. “Have a good night, and enjoy your f**king porn. I don’t want to see you ever again,” she snapped. Jasmine took her bouquet of flowers and threw them at Gino. He grabbed them and chucked them right back!

“I always thought of Gino as a kind, generous soul. He told me that he will provide to me a home here in the United States,” Jasmine reflected. “We will bring my children, and we will going to be a happy family. I believe that Gino just play me, and he lied to me.”

She added, “I got my crown, but my marriage is just at the verge of the breaking point.”

As for Gino, he revealed that he’s not doing Jasmine’s permanent residency paperwork “just for the heck of it. I have to evaluate where our relationship is, but I’m like at that very end of this, and I don’t see how we’re going to survive.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, MAX, and discovery+