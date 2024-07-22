Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 4.]

This is a first. Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven still haven’t worked out all the issues in their relationship since Shekinah arrived back in Turkey, but Sarper went to great lengths—pun intended—to prove his love to her in the July 22 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Shekinah stressed that she wanted Sarper to get rid of his bottle cabinet, which she said were his “trophies” to past women he’d slept with. “You are my trophy as a whole,” he said.

Sarper then pointed to his wall, which Shekinah called “really dirty.” He told her, “This is the proof of my loyalty to you.” He lifted up his shirt and began scratching his back on the wall. “You back is very hairy,” Shekinah pointed out.

“Before you, it was a duty of girls to wax them off,” Sarper explained. “And you are only girl in my life, I mean… the length of these hairs are proof of my love to you. It’s the loyalty.”

Shekinah didn’t exactly see it that way. “You have the most interesting way of proving your love to me,” she replied.

She added in her confessional, “He’s saying my back is hairy so it itches, so this is what I do instead of someone else itch my back for me.”

Despite their ongoing relationship problems, Shekinah and Sarper’s sex life is still going strong. “Our sex life is never affected by our fights, and Sarper’s not the only one who went without sex for three and a half months, and I find him so hard to resist,” Shekinah admitted. “But even though we may have sex, and it might be amazing and great, it doesn’t mean that I’m just not going to talk about the problems anymore.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, Mondays, 8/7c, TLC, Max and Discovery+