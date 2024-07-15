Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 3.]

Shekinah Garner’s arrival in Turkey has been anything but drama-free. In the July 15 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah and Sarper Güven continue to argue. Shekinah is still upset that Sarper has done nothing about his bottle shelf, which she believes is a reminder of all the women (more than 2,500!) he’s slept with.

“It feels disappointing and hurtful,” Shekinah says about the bottle shelf. She also comments on how Sarper’s place is “wrecked.” She adds, “It looks trash, and the bottles are still on the shelves. I don’t know why he’s holding on to them so tightly.”

Shekinah gets annoyed that there’s nowhere for her to hang her clothes. Sarper asks Shekinah if she’s acting this way because of the bottle shelf. “I just feel like I came back and nothing’s changed,” she says.

She can’t get over Sarper not getting rid of the bottles. “How would you feel if I had a whole case full of things that remind me of other guys, and I don’t want to get rid of them?” she asks him.

Sarper tries to explain it all away. “It reminds me [of] the places I visited, not the girls,” he tells Shekinah, who snaps back, “That’s a lie because it’s about women. So don’t try to reframe it now.” Sarper “can’t believe” that Shekinah traveled to Turkey with “this mood.”

To even the score, Shekinah brings out the binder containing the 143-page love letter from her ex-boyfriend. Sarper is stunned by this revelation. “You keep it?” he asks her. Shekinah turns her own words against him. “Make peace with it,” she says. Sarper quickly shuts up.

“I just feel like it’s disrespectful for him to tell me that I’m his future and his everything, yet hold onto these things from his past,” she explains. “And then he also has a double standard where he can have these things and he can talk about his past so much, but I can’t talk about mine. It’s making me question why I even came back to Turkey and if I want to stay.”

This fight is far from over. “You are so good at f**king things up,” Sarper says before throwing the love letter binder on the floor.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, Mondays, 8/7c, TLC, Max and Discovery+