[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 2.]

In the July 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah Garner returned to Turkey to be with Sarper Güven after facing major obstacles in their relationship. Shekinah admitted that she and Sarper had some “really big fights” after being apart for three months.

“He tried to break up with me,” she revealed. “Plus, there are two things from Sarper’s past that have been a continuous thorn in our relationship: his sleazy black book of women he’s slept with and his bottle collection.”

On her way to the airport, Shekinah revealed her own “black book” of sorts—but it’s not what you think. “My very first boyfriend, when I was 16 years old, wrote me a letter that’s 143 pages long,” Shekinah said.

She continued, “He went to the boarding school that I went to, and we were madly in love, and we were forbidden from speaking to each other. We couldn’t even be in the same room together because it was a very strict Christian school. So we resorted to writing letters, and he wrote me a 143-page letter, and I saved it for many years because it was just really very special to me, and it was like the longest letter that I’d ever heard of.”

Shekinah explained that she was bringing the 143-page love letter to Turkey to give Sarper a “dose of his own medicine.” In a previous episode, Shekinah revealed that she learned Sarper had “slept with over 2,500 women. At the time, I thought that it was a typo. I mean, 250 was still a lot to me, but I was willing to let it slide. But he actually responded saying it’s between 2,500 and 3,000.” (Yes, you read that right.)

Despite Sarper’s extensive past with women and their current issues, Shekinah doesn’t want to give up on their relationship. “Sarper is the man that I’ve chosen to be with,” Shekinah said in the July 8 episode. “I am madly in love with him, and I want to spend the rest of my life with him. But I don’t know how we can make a bigger commitment like marriage when he’s still holding on to his past. He needs to show me that he can be the man that I need him to be.”

The Season 6 couple didn’t get off to the best start when she arrived back in Turkey. When Shekinah walked into Sarper’s place, she immediately noticed the bottle cabinet still there. These bottles represent Sarper’s past trysts. “It really pisses me off,” Shekinah said. Sarper acknowledged that Shekinah was upset and hoped she’d get used to the bottle cabinet.

“It’s not that I don’t like it. I literally hate it,” she declared.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 6, Mondays, 8/7c, TLC, Max and discovery+