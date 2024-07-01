Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bring on the Jenn-ergy this summer! Jenn Tran will be making her debut as The Bachelorette star of 2024 in the Season 21 premiere on July 8. After making a sparkling entrance on The Bachelor, the 26-year-old is now leading the way when it comes to her love story.

Ahead of the premiere, you probably have some questions about the woman making Bachelor Nation history as The Bachelorette’s first Asian American lead. From the status of her career to where she’s from, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about Jenn.

What does Jenn do for a living?

Jenn is “currently studying to become a physician assistant,” according to her ABC bio. She lives in Miami.

Back in February 2024, while Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor was airing, Jenn explained on social media how she was able to go on the show while being a physician assistant student. She revealed that she had to get permission from her school, and her academic advisor was “very supportive” of her journey.

Jenn broke down how her two-and-a-half-year advanced didactic program worked. During that final half-year portion of the program, Jenn would usually be back in the classroom. Since she joined The Bachelor, she had to miss rotations. She will have to repeat the two rotations that she missed before being able to graduate.

In June 2024, Jenn stressed again that she wasn’t dropping out of school despite taking more time off to do The Bachelorette. “I am just taking a little break,” she said in a TikTok video. “I took a little break for filming The Bachelorette, obviously, but now that I’m back, I’m in a bit of a pickle right now because I’m doing a lot of press events. There is just so much going on in my life right now.”

She had originally planned to finish up her emergency rotation, which was the rotation she was in the middle of before she left for The Bachelorette, but she had to put that on hold. “I wasn’t thinking because this is actually the craziest time of my life, and I want to be able to fully focus on school and fully focus on what I’m doing here as well,” Jenn continued. “So the plan for right now is I’m going to push back my emergency rotation until September, which is when the show stops airing, and all this chaos is going to die down.”

Where is Jenn from?

Jenn is originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey. The 26-year-old’s parents were born in Vietnam and immigrated to the United States. “My brother [James] was born in Vietnam and immigrated over here with them. They had me over here in New Jersey, so I am a first-generation Vietnamese American,” she revealed to the official Bachelor Nation website.

She continued, “I’ll never forget how hard it was for them to build themselves up and give me the life that I have today.”

As noted above, Jenn currently resides in Miami, Florida. After graduating college, she briefly lived in the Boston, Massachusetts, area. When she’s not working, Jenn loves reading, paddleboarding, and traveling in her spare time.

Where did Jenn go to college?

Jenn attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 2021. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular biology.

How long was Jenn on The Bachelor?

Jenn was one of the lovely ladies of The Bachelor Season 28. She was eliminated in Week 7 ahead of Joey’s hometown dates with the final four women. Joey went on to get engaged to Kelsey Anderson in the Season 28 finale.

As Joey’s season came to an end, Jenn was one of the many names considered as a potential lead of The Bachelorette. Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas both turned down the offer.

Jenn was announced as the next lead of The Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special in March 2024. “It’s honestly incredible. I feel so, so grateful and so honored,” Jenn said about being the first Asian American lead of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Monday, July 8, 8/7c, ABC